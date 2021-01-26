IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / ‘My captain boosted my morale’: Rahane reveals he never felt his ‘place in the team was in danger’
File photo of Ajinkya Rahane(REUTERS)
File photo of Ajinkya Rahane(REUTERS)
cricket

‘My captain boosted my morale’: Rahane reveals he never felt his ‘place in the team was in danger’

Rahane revealed how he has been getting backed by his captain - Virat Kohli -whenever he failed to perform with the bat.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:53 PM IST

It was a pre-planned process: once Virat Kohli is gone after the first Test, Ajinkya Rahane will take charge and lead the side in the rest of the series. But the latter hardly had any idea about the added responsibilities he would be loaded with.

After Kohli’s departure, Rahane had an added responsibility of inspiring the team to bounce back from the Adelaide debacle. And when he walked out as a captain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the pendulum swung in India’s favour.

After six innings of unsatisfactory batting, the stand-in captain finally came up with a classy hundred in the Boxing Day Test. His knock laid the foundation of India’s series-levelling win against the Aussies.

During an interview with news agency PTI, when Rahane was asked if his century strengthened his place in the Test team, Rahane said, “Honestly speaking, I never ever felt that my place in the side was ever in danger. The captain and team management always had faith in me.”

ALSO READ | 'Boss, just carry on': Rathour says Gill had 'all the answers' against Australia

Rahane also revealed how he has been getting backed by his captain - Virat Kohli -whenever he failed to perform with the bat.

"Yes, sometimes in a few series, a player is off-colour but that doesn't mean that his class is gone. A player needs only one knock to get back to his form. When I was going through a bad patch, my captain boosted my morale. It's always comforting to know that you have his backing and you are then focused on giving your best without any worries,” Rahane told PTI.

Rahane also spoke about his leadership and gave credit to his teammates for making his job easier.

“With regards to leadership, I can only say that it varies from person to person. A captain is as good as his team. When you win a match or a series, it's always a collective effort and not because of a singular man's contribution.

“It's your teammates only, who make you a good leader. The complete credit of this series win belongs to my team,” Rahane concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ajinkya rahane virat kohli india vs australia india vs australia 2020 india vs australia 3rd t20i
app
Close
e-paper
Brisbane : India's Shubman Gill bats during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. AP/PTI(AP01_19_2021_000009B)(AP)
Brisbane : India's Shubman Gill bats during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. AP/PTI(AP01_19_2021_000009B)(AP)
cricket

'Boss, just carry on': Rathour says Gill had 'all the answers' against Australia

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:44 PM IST
India vs Australia: Speaking in a video on R Ashwin's Youtube channel, Rathour said that he was surprised to see Gill's clarity of plans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa's spinner Keshav Maharaj, center front, and his teammates celebrate dismissal of Pakistan's Babar Azam.(AP)
South Africa's spinner Keshav Maharaj, center front, and his teammates celebrate dismissal of Pakistan's Babar Azam.(AP)
cricket

South Africa comeback reduces Pakistan to 33-4 in reply to 220

AP, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Pakistan was reduced to 33-4 at stumps on a pitch devoid of grass as 14 wickets fell on an eventful opening day of the two-test series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's captain Tim Paine. File(Action Images via Reuters)
Australia's captain Tim Paine. File(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

'I like his chances': Isa Guha names player who can replace Paine as captain

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Australia captain Tim Paine's future has come under scrutiny following the series defeat against India at home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of a cricket bat and ball.(Getty Images)
File image of a cricket bat and ball.(Getty Images)
cricket

Two UAE players found guilty of trying to fix matches, suspended by ICC

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Former UAE captain Naveed and top-order batsman Shaiman were found guilty of two offences each under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code after they exercised their right to a hearing before a tribunal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Indian batsman Shubman Gill(AP)
File photo of Indian batsman Shubman Gill(AP)
cricket

Gambhir suggests not to put ‘too much pressure’ on Gill after Australia heroics

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Former Indian opener Gambhir backed Gill to open the batting for India against England but also stated that the expectations from Gill after a dream debut in Australia can’t be too high.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shardul Thakur bats during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
India's Shardul Thakur bats during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
cricket

'He was bowling well': Shardul recalls his six off Lyon to score Test fifty

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:46 PM IST
'He was bowling well': Shardul recalls his six off Lyon to score Test fifty
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Scott Styris.(Getty Images)
File image of Scott Styris.(Getty Images)
cricket

‘If anybody pays him close to 10-crore mark, they've got rocks in their head'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris is of the opinion that anyone paying Glenn Maxwell a huge amount will be making a bad decision.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant with the Border-Gavaskar trophy. (MINT_PRINT)
Rishabh Pant with the Border-Gavaskar trophy. (MINT_PRINT)
cricket

'I closed my eyes and ran, Saini was running on one leg': Pant relives Gabba win

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Speaking in a recent interaction, India's Rishabh Pant recalled how he forgot about Navdeep Saini's groin injury and started calling for a '3' after hitting the shot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
interview
India's captain Ajinkya Rahane gives instructions to teammates on day four of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 18, 2021. (AFP)
India's captain Ajinkya Rahane gives instructions to teammates on day four of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 18, 2021. (AFP)
cricket

Interview | 'Told Pujara to continue, I'll look for runs': Rahane on Gabba chase

By Sanjjeev K Samyal, Rasesh Mandani
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:11 AM IST
The reserved and soft-spoken Ajinkya Rahane led the team aggressively and astutely: “It was a challenge as well as a responsibility, and I thought it was the best opportunity for me to stand up, send that message, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Ajinkya Rahane(REUTERS)
File photo of Ajinkya Rahane(REUTERS)
cricket

‘My captain boosted my morale’: Ajinkya Rahane

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Rahane revealed how he has been getting backed by his captain - Virat Kohli -whenever he failed to perform with the bat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab pacer Siddharth Kaul claims a double-wicket maiden vs Karnataka(BCCI Domestic / Twitter)
Punjab pacer Siddharth Kaul claims a double-wicket maiden vs Karnataka(BCCI Domestic / Twitter)
cricket

Mushtaq Ali: Impressive Punjab knocks out defending champion Karnataka

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:35 PM IST
Pacers Siddharth Kaul (3/15) and Sandeep Sharma (2/17) ran through the Karnataka top-order after they were sent in to bat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Mahela Jayawardene.(Getty Images)
File image of Mahela Jayawardene.(Getty Images)
cricket

'They're well prepared': Jayawardene has his say on India vs England series

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Jayawardene said the return of vice-captain Ben Stokes, and fast bowler Jofra Archer will keep them in good shape for the four-match Test series against India starting from February 5 in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Nasser Hussain(Getty Images)
File image of Nasser Hussain(Getty Images)
cricket

Virat Kohli has made India a tough side, can't be bullied: Nasser Hussain

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:55 PM IST
Hussain warned England to be ready for a tough one in the four-Test series against India, starting February 5 in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin along with batsman Cheteshwar Pujara(R Ashwin/ Instagram)
Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin along with batsman Cheteshwar Pujara(R Ashwin/ Instagram)
cricket

Will take half my moustache out: Ashwin's open challenge to Pujara for Eng Tests

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Ahead of the upcoming Test series against England, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has thrown a big challenge to his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP