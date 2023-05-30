‘My eyes were filled with water…’: Dhoni reveals he cried in dugout during CSK's IPL 2023 opener vs GT in Ahmedabad

MS Dhoni is a man of very few expressions but a lot of words, at least in the post-match interactions. Ever since he decided not to attend press conferences before or after a match, the only time Dhoni can be heard talking serious cricket is either at the toss or after the match to the broadcasters. No one is complaining though as the Chennai Super Kings captain has been speaking his heart out every time has had the microphone in his hand in IPL 2023. He, however, reserved the best for the final.

MS Dhoni hugging Jadeja after winning IPL 2023

After Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and a four when CSK needed 10 runs off 2 balls in the last over to complete an incredible heist, giving Chennai a record-equalling fifth title, the biggest question was - Have we seen the last of Dhoni on the cricket field? Till the halfway mark of the tournament, there were no doubts that this was Dhoni's last year as a player in the IPL but things slowly started to change when the legendary cricketer dropped subtle hints of thinking about turning for another season.

Dhoni will try to play another IPL

After winning IPL 2023 beating Gujarat Titans in the final, Dhoni confirmed that it's not curtains on his playing career yet. He will give himself 6-7 months and then decide on his future as CSK captain. This, he said, was a small return gift from his side to the fans for the love and appreciation he has received at every venue he has played this year.

That, believe it or not, was the only piece of news Dhoni provided late on Monday night. He also revealed that he cried before CSK's tournament opener against GT at the same venue. Dhoni started off IPL 2023 by playing against GT in Ahmedabad on March 31 this year.

VIDEO: MS Dhoni reveals he cried during CSK's IPL 2023 opener in Ahmedabad

"You do get emotional for the simple fact that it is the last part of my career. It started over here and when I was playing in the first game, I just walked around and the full house was chanting my name, my eyes (got) filled with water and I just stood there in the dugout for a while. I took my time and then I realised, I want to enjoy it. The same thing happened in Chennai. It was my last game there but it will be good to come back and play whatever I can," Dhoni said when Harsha Bhogle asked about him being emotional.

Dhoni also talked about the brand of cricket that CSK plays under him. "The kind of cricket I play, they feel they can play that cricket. There's nothing orthodox about it and I like to keep it simple. I think every trophy or bilateral series you win, has its own challenges. When it comes to the crunch, you need to have your individuals ready. The amount of pressure every individual can deal with is different. We tried to do that," he said.

As far as the match was concerned, GT put on 214/4 batting first. Rain interrupted proceedings when CSK were 4/0 in 0.3 overs. When play resumed after a long delay, CSK had a revised target of 171 in 15 overs. They won it in the last over with five wickets in hand.

