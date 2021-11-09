'My good friend Shazzy. You've done wonders': Wasim Akram shares special message for India's outgoing coach Ravi Shastri

Remember the mid-2000s, when the broadcasters used to air a special show called 'The Shaz and Waz Show' featuring Ravi Shastri and Wasim Akram? For many, that was one of the most beloved parings between former cricketers and analysts. Shastri's enthusiasm coupled with Akram's sharp cricketing acumen was a delight for fans. The show would prove to be a massive hit with the fans, and even though after running for a few years, it ended, it solidified the bind between Shastri and Akram even further.

So much so, that the great Akram shared a special message for his 'buddy' 'Shaz' as India played their final match of the T20 World Cup, which was Shastri's last as coach and Virat Kohli's final game as captain of the country's T20I team. Taking to the social media app Koov, Akram posted the following.

Also Read | ‘Even if we play T10, he has to be in the team’: Nehra gives two big reasons why Team India needs Virat Kohli in T20Is

"Perfect finish for a champion like Virat Kohli as India's T20I captain. He has been a terrific leader in all three formats. But even on the final day we saw his leadership as he let Surya finish the job which he could have done so easily against Namibia. Credit also due to Namibia for they performed. But my heart goes out to my friend Shaz, well done. Come back to the comm box buddy," Akram's post read.

Later, during the show 'A Sports', Akram went on and lauded the efforts of Shastri during his four-year-stint as head coach of the Indian team, and believes that although the doors are open for Shastri to return to the commentary box, the former India all-rounder may not leave coaching altogether amid reports of a potential gig with the new IPL franchise from Ahmedabad.

Also Read | In 2 letters, Dale Steyn names present India batter who would have 'created a problem' for him during his playing days

"My good friend, Shazzy. It was your last tournament as coach and I think you’ve done wonders in the last three years. We spoke about him before. I think he was brilliant as far as man management was concerned. At that level, you don’t need too much coaching, you need management and Ravi was good at it. I wish him all the luck and I am sure, he will do wonders in commentary. He was missed," Akram said on the show.

"I think he has got the bug now. Three years with the Indian team and now I’m hearing that he might get the coaching gig with the new IPL team, the Ahmedabad one."