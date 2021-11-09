In 2 letters, Dale Steyn names present India batter who would have 'created a problem' for him during his playing days

The T20 World Cup campaign notwithstanding, the current Indian team is filled with match-winners from top to bottom. A couple of bad performances may have snatched from India their chances of playing the semi-finals but it takes nothing away from what the team and its players have achieved over the years.

Two Test series wins in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21 and having England on the mat earlier this year, leading 2-1 when the final match of the Test series was called off, is an indication of the all-round prowess of the team. The likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli form a formidable top three for India, supported ably by the bowling duo of Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn hosted a Q/A session on Twitter on Tuesday, where he was flooded with questions on and off the field. One particular fan asked Steyn to pick a modern-day batter who would have troubled him during his playing days. "In today's generation which batter do you think would have created a problem for you as a bowler?" tweeted the fan.

KL — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) November 9, 2021

To which, Steyn replied in two letters: 'KL', referring to KL Rahul, and it is difficult to think otherwise. Rahul has been in red-hot form for India ever since his return to the Test side. In England, the 29-year-old India opener scored 315 runs from four Test, including a century at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, where India registered a memorable win.

Rahul took that form and carried it forward in the IPL, where he emerged as the third highest run-scorer tallying 626 runs, behind Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis. Rahul missed out scoring against Pakistan and New Zealand, but ended on a good note, peeling off three consecutive half-centuries against Afghanistan (69), Scotland (54) and Namibia (50*).