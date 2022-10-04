'My Jassi…': Hardik Pandya's heartfelt message for injured Jasprit Bumrah after India pacer ruled out of T20 World Cup

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has shared a heartfelt message for teammate Jasprit Bumrah after the star pacer was officially ruled out of the ICC World T20 2022 on Monday. One of the finest pacers of his generation, speed merchant Bumrah will miss the 2022 edition of the World Cup due to a back injury. Bumrah was earlier in speculation about missing the showpiece event after the star pacer was ruled out of the ongoing T20I series between India and South Africa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that pacer Bumrah will miss the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a back injury. Rallying behind Bumrah amid these testing times, all-rounder Pandya shared a special message for the injured pacer on Twitter. "My Jassi Come back stronger like you always do@Jaspritbumrah93," Pandya wrote. Pandya's heart-warming tweet became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the Indian cricket team. Pandya's tweet has received over 41k likes on the microblogging site.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Watch: Mukesh's epic ‘Binod’ celebration with teammates after SA ODIs selection

According to a media release, the BCCI has revealed that the decision about Bumrah's availability for the World Cup was taken by the Indian think tank following a 'detailed assessment'. "The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has replaced Bumrah for the three-match series between India and South Africa. Team India has pacers Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar on the reserve list for the T20 World Cup. Either Shami or Chahar are expected to replace injured Bumrah for the 2022 World Cup. Earlier, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a knee injury. Team India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan in their World Cup opener in Melbourne on October 23. India will also play two warm-up games against New Zealand and Australia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON