My players would have loved to face India: Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput

My players would have loved to face India: Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput

Rajput called the development unfortunate, saying Zimbabwe would have loved to square off against the mighty Indian team.

Jun 12, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput.
Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput. (Getty Images)
         

Coach Lalchand Rajput has expressed disappointment that India will no longer be travelling to Zimbabwe later this year after the BCCI decided to pull the plug on the limited-overs tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rajput called the development unfortunate, saying Zimbabwe would have loved to square off against the mighty Indian team and hoped the tour could come to fruition somewhere down the line.

“It’s sad an unfortunate that this tour has been cancelled. Any team in international cricket would love to play against India. My players would have loved the opportunity to play against the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav,” Rajput told Times of India. “Hope we’ll be a third time lucky.”

This is the second time in six months that an India-Zimbabwe series has been called off. In January, Zimbabwe were supposed to tour India for a three T20I series but after the ICC banned the cricket board for not being able to keep government from interfering in its administrations, Sri Lanka had replaced them.

