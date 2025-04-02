My role has changed over the years: Rohit

Mumbai: It’s been a difficult start for Rohit Sharma in the Indian Premier League. In the first game, against Chennai Super Kings, he fell for a duck, flicking straight to short mid-wicket; he got two crips fours in the second outing against Gujarat Titans, but received a beauty from Mohammed Siraj to be clean bowled. He had an excellent chance against Kolkata Knight Riders in the third game to take his time to get some runs after the Mumbai Indians bowlers had skittled out KKR for 116. But Rohit couldn’t cash in and was out for 13, misjudging the line to get the toe end of his bat to a shot against Andre Russell to be caught. Rohit Sharma. (PTI)

Whether it’s a form issue or the rub of the green not going his way is early to say. In India colours in the recent Champions Trophy victory, the skipper scored a match-winning half-century in the final.

The former MI captain has been slotted into a new role that sees him mostly playing as Impact Substitute in this campaign.

Rohit opened up on how his role has evolved over the years, in a chat with the broadcaster. “Since I started, things have obviously changed. I used to bat in the middle-order; now I open the innings. I was the captain; now, I’m not. Some of my teammates from our championship-winning seasons are now in coaching roles. So, roles have changed, a lot has changed, but mindset remains the same. What I want to do for this team has not changed, that is to go out there and win games and trophies. That is what Mumbai Indians is known for. Over the years, we have won trophies and turned games around from situations no one believed in. That is what MI and Mumbai are all about,” Rohit said on JioHotstar.

Known to be slow starters, MI team have won just one of their three games to find themselves fifth in the points table. Having led MI to five titles, Rohit said the mission remains to bring back the trophy to the franchise. The team has been strengthened in the mega auction and though they have lost their two away games to start with, they gave a good account of themselves in their first home match on Monday. They outplayed KKR in all facets of the game for an eight-wicket victory. Though MI is awaiting the return of their ace pace bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, the team is strengthened by the additions in the auction. Rohit said the team has roped in the right blend of experience and talented youngsters for this campaign.

“Guys like Trent Boult, who have been here before, bring a lot of experience and understand MI’s culture. Then we have Mitchell Santner, the New Zealand captain, who adds both experience and class. Players like Will Jacks and Reece Topley bring variety, while Ryan Rickelton is an exciting young prospect. Each of these players adds something different to the team, and when you bring that together as a collective unit it makes a big impact. We also have several young Indian players with great potential, and I am looking forward to playing alongside them. My immediate goal is to win the IPL trophy and bring the glory back to Mumbai Indians.”