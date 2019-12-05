e-paper
Mzansi Super League: Tabraiz Shamsi turns handkerchief into stick after taking a wicket - Watch

Elated with the dismissal, Shamsi -- who is already famous for his boot-call celebration -- took out a red handkerchief from his pocket before turning it into a stick.

Dec 05, 2019
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
South Africa leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has taken the post wicket-taking celebrations to a whole new level in the ongoing edition of the Mzansi Super League. On Wednesday, Shamsi -- who was playing for Paarl Rocks against Durban Heat at the Boland Park -- stunned the fans by coming out with an amazing piece of magic trick to celebrate one of his wickets.

Also Read: ‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim

It was during the eighth over of the Durban Heat’s inning when Shamsi bowled a loopy leg-spinner to Wihab Lubbe, who attempted a lofted shot over the long-off boundary. However, Lubbe miscued the shot and the ball landed in the hands of Hardus Viljoen.

Elated with the dismissal, Shamsi -- who is already famous for his boot-call celebration -- took out a red handkerchief from his pocket before turning it into a stick. The mind-boggling celebration of the 29-year-old even left the commentators shell shocked.  

The 16-second video of the incident was also shared by MSL on their official Twitter handle.

However, the magic trick of the left-arm chinaman couldn’t help his team secure a win as Durban Heat chased down the target of 197 with seven balls to spare.

Also Read: KL Rahul 26 runs away from joining Indian stalwarts in elite T20I list

Shamsi has played two Tests, 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is for the Proteas till now in which he has scalped 6,19 and 12 wickets, respectively.

