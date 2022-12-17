Nagaland 25 all out, second-lowest Ranji Trophy total in 41 years as Uttarakhand win

Nagaland on Friday joined an ignominious list of lowest Ranji Trophy totals after being dismissed for 25 in second innings to suffer a 174-run thrashing by Uttarakhand in their Group A home match Sovima, Nagaland.

Having taken a first innings lead of 107 runs, Nagaland were set a target of 200 after Uttarakhand declared their second essay for 306/7.

In reply, Nagaland lasted just 18 overs with spinners Mayank Mishra (9-7-4-5) and Swapnil Singh (9-5-21-4) running riot.

This was the fourth lowest total in the history of Ranji Trophy and second lowest in last 41 years as Nagaland joined the ill-famed list headed by Hyderabad who were skittled out for 21 by Rajasthan in 2010-11 season.

Southern Punjab's 22 (vs Northern India; 1934-35) is second in the list.

Jammu and Kashmir were twice bowled out for 23 (vs Delhi, 1960-61) and Haryana (1977-78), while Sindh also had folded for the same score of 23 (vs Southern Punjab) way back in 1938-39.

Nagaland's number nine batter Nagaho Chishi was their only player to reach a double digit score as their scorecard resembled a telephone number -- 0, 7, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 7, 10, 0 and 0 not out. Their innings lasted little over an hour in the post-lunch session.

Brief Scores

Uttarakhand 282 and 306/7 declared; 70 overs (Swapnil Singh 88, Priyanshu Khanduri 73; Akash Singh 3/66, Rongsen Jonathan 3/80) b Nagaland 389 and 25; 18 overs (Nagaho Chishi 10; Mayank Mishra 5/4, Swapnil Singh 4/21) by 174 runs.

Points: Uttarkhand 6, Nagaland 0.