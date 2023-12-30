Nasser Hussain backs rising Indian, New Zealand stars to be future legends

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Former England captain Nasser Hussain has picked two youngsters who he feels will be the future legends of world cricket. HT Image

In a video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Hussain revealed his picks -- star India opener Shubman Gill and New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra.

"I am going with Shubman Gill. I think he had a very good three quarters, nine-tenths of 2023. He must have learned so much from having the likes of Rohit Sharma on the other end. Maybe that illness towards the end just got him a little bit and his form dipped. He is a super talent and he is going to be the next sensation for India for years to come. Hopefully, he will have a good 2024," said Hussain.

In 47 international games this year, Gill scored 2,126 runs at an average of 48.31, with seven centuries and 10 fifties. He ended this year as the highest run-maker in international cricket.

Though Gill is still finding his feet in T20Is and Tests, this Punjab batter roared out loud in the ODIs, even becoming the number one ranked batter.'

In six Tests this year, Gill scored 258 runs at an average of 28.66, with a century. His best score was 128. In 29 ODIs, Gill scored 1,584 runs at an average of 63.36 and a strike rate of over 105, with five centuries and nine fifties. His best score was 208. Gill has had an underwhelming 2023 in T20Is, scoring 312 runs in 13 innings at an average of 26.00, with a century and fifty. His best score was 126*.

About Rachin, Hussain revealed that he witnessed him during New Zealand's tour of England this year before the ICC Cricket World Cup and liked his game.

"And the man who lit the World Cup up was Rachin Ravindra. Going into the World Cup, I had seen him in England a bit. He came in at the Lord's down the order and smashed it around. I thought he could play. When he was given a chance at the top of the order, he was a revelation. Hopefully, he can continue his progression," said Hussain.

Ravindra emerged as one of the biggest stars of the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, ending as the fourth-highest run-getter with 578 runs in 10 matches at an average of 106.44, with three centuries and two fifties.

In 37 international matches this year, Rachin scored 911 runs at an average of 36.44, with a strike rate above 110, with three centuries and three fifties. His best score was 123*. He also took 23 wickets across all formats this year.

Ravindra has just played three Tests and 18 T20Is, across which he has batted mostly down the order. Fans are yet to see how the all-rounder will perform in these formats as a top-order batter.

His ODI statistics stand out as he has scored 820 runs in 25 matches, across 21 innings at an average of 41.00 and a strike rate of above 108. He has three centuries and three fifties in the format. (ANI)