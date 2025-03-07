Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nasser Hussain issues warning for India ahead of Champions Trophy Final: 'They may lose but it will be because...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 07, 2025 12:55 PM IST

Nasser Hussain has said that New Zealand will be a much tougher side to beat than South Africa, whom India beat in the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

India face New Zealand for a second time in the 2025 Champions Trophy and while the first match was effectively a dead rubber, the second is the one that will decide the title itself. Both India and New Zealand have consistently been among the main contenders for the big titles in cricket for over the past decade or so and former England captain Nasser Hussain has said that the Kiwis are no pushovers.

India stand a chance at winning a second ICC title in less than a year,(Getty Images)
India stand a chance at winning a second ICC title in less than a year,(Getty Images)

India stand a chance at winning a second ICC title in less than a year, having beaten South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup last year. South Africa, who are still trying to shed the ingominous tag of “chokers” when they play big tournament, had lost the match despite needing just 30 runs to win off the last five overs of the match. Hussain said that New Zealand probably will be a tougher cookie to crack in those situations.

“They will not bottle it, they won't choke. We were having dinner with [former Australia captain] Aaron Finch and he summed it up pretty well in saying New Zealand are never a side that beat themselves. And by that, he means that they will rock up and they will put in a performance," said Hussain on Sky Sports.

"All the way through the New Zealand lineup they have some very, very tough cricketers who turn up to every single game and give it their absolute best - that's why they will always be there around semi-finals and finals."

New Zealand's incredible run in Pakistan

New Zealand have been in sensational form throughout their tour of Pakistan. They were hardly challenged by South Africa and Pakistan in the tri-series that they played in the latter nation before the Champions Trophy. Within the tournament itself, they comfortably won the two group matches they played in Pakistan but lost to India by 44 runs in Dubai. They then returned to Pakistan to beat South Africa by 50 runs in the semi-final.

“They also have that great mixture between senior pros that have been there year in, year out - like Kane Williamson, one of the all-time greats - and youth in the likes of Rachin Ravindra. They may well lose [New Zealand], but if they do, it will be because India beat them,” said Hussain.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On