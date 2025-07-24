Nasser Hussain laughs at Shubman Gill’s ‘90 seconds late’ barb at England, gets mouth-shutting reply from Dinesh Karthik

The build-up to the Manchester Test between India and England was cracking, to say the least. On the eve of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, India captain Shubman Gill cleared the air regarding the verbal spat with England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett on Day 3 of the Lord's game, saying the hosts were "90 seconds late" in arriving at the crease. Shubman Gill's comments were brought up in discussion during the first day of the Manchester Test as Nasser Hussain and Dinesh Karthik had their say on the matter. Dinesh Karthik's smashing response after Nasser Hussain laughs off Shubman Gill's ‘90 seconds late’ barb

Right before the close of play on Day 1 of the fourth Test, India batters Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were seen hesitant to continue batting as the light went bad and floodlights had to be turned on at Old Trafford. Jadeja even approached the on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Rod Tucker.

It was then that Hussain brought up Shubman Gill's comments in the press conference, saying it “made him laugh” as every team around the world is guilty of time wasting. However, he got a smashing response from Dinesh Karthik as the latter said Gill did not have a problem with England openers wasting time in the middle, but rather he had an issue with them arriving 90 seconds late at the crease.

Speaking of the controversy, England openers Crawley and Duckett ensured India don't get a second over in right before stumps on Day 3 of the Lord's Test, leading to India captain Shubman Gill hurling a mouthful.

He then explained his actions in the press conference, saying, “Yes, most of the teams use this tactic. Even if we were in a position, we would’ve also liked to play fewer overs, but there’s a manner to do it.”

“And we felt, yes, if you get hit on your body, the physios are allowed to come on, and that is something that is fair. But to be able to come 90 seconds late on the crease is not something that I would think comes in the spirit of the game,” he added.

Shubman Gill's reaction has generated polarising reactions, and hence it is no surprise that even Nasser Hussain and Dinesh Karthik discussed the topic during commentary for Sky Sports on Day 1 of the Manchester Test.

Here is the entire exchange between Nasser Hussain and Dinesh Karthik

Nasser Hussain: The umpires were concerned about the light, I think, in the last over. I haven't seen any light metres out there.

Dinesh Karthik: I think that's quite clever, that's fine, to just go and put that small little seed in the umpire's mind. Is it okay to, like, especially with the new ball around the corner, and we've seen a couple of collapses for India as well. And that's cheeky. Not a bad idea.

Nasser Hussain: That's what made me laugh about Shubham Gill's press conference, really, about England not being in the spirit of the game by delaying things, and England did delay it. Day three, that one over, it was ridiculous, but every side does it, and India will do it tonight. Why would they want extra overs of Jofra Archer under the lights? Who would?

Dinesh Karthik: Difference being, I don't think India can take 90 seconds not wanting to bat, or rather not wanting to come down to bat. I think that's the problem that Shubham Gill said he had. It was just the fact that they came late to take the strike, that he had a problem with.