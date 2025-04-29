Nat Sciver-Brunt takes over from Heather Knight as the new England women's team captain

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt as the new women's team captain. She succeeds Heather Knight, who resigned following England's disastrous Ashes campaign, where the side failed to win a single match. Nat Sciver-Brunt has been appointed as the new England women's team captain. (ICC Twitter)

Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead England in all three formats of the game. The 32-year-old has been a key figure in the England lineup ever since making her debut in 2013.

Sciver-Brunt won the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year in 2022 and 2023. She was also named PCA Women's Player of the Year in 2017 and 2022. She has also been a part of the ICC Women's ODI and T20 Teams of the Year in 2023.

She is currently ranked at the No.3 spot in the ICC world batting rankings in ODI cricket. Before being appointed as the captain, Sciver-Brunt served the last three years as Heather Knight's deputy.

Sciver-Brunt was part of the team that won the 2017 World Cup and has played 259 times for England across formats to date. She averages 46.47 in Tests, 45.91 in ODIs and 28.45 in T20Is. Apart from this, she also has 181 international wickets to her name.

In 2021, the all-rounder had led England for the first time in international cricket for the third T20I match against New Zealand. She was also in charge for the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Recently, Sciver-Brunt, who played for Mumbai Indians, ended the 2025 Women’s Premier League in India with 523 runs, becoming the first player to register more than 500 runs in a single season.

What did Nat Sciver-Brunt have to say?

The all-rounder is ecstatic on being named the new England captain and she cannot wait to lead her team on the park. England will begin 2025 home summer campaign on May 21 with a home series against the West Indies, featuring three ODIs and as many T20Is. The side will then host India where they will play five T20Is and three ODIs.

Recently, England had also confirmed the appointment of Charlotte Edwards as their new head coach.

"I'm really proud to take on the role of captain of the England Women's team and it's an honour to have been asked by Charlotte, someone I’ve always looked up to. Ever since I made my England debut back in 2013, all I have wanted to do is help the team in every way that I can. I will try my best to lead this team to success, whilst empowering them to be the best version of themselves," she said in an official statement.

"We have a really talented group, and we have a group that's united. It's a team I believe in and a team that can have a lot of success together. It's hugely exciting to be working with Charlotte having had the pleasure of working with her in the last three years at Mumbai Indians. Her love of cricket and passion for the England Women’s team is inspiring and I’m excited to see where this partnership leads us," she added.