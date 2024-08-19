Nathan Lyon takes young ENG spinner's assistance to tackle Yashasvi Jaiswal in BGT 2024-25: 'So much knowledge…'

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon admitted that the young India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal will pose a big threat to the Australian bowlers in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year. Jaiswal is ranked 8th in the ICC Test rankings and has been one of the most consistent performers in red-ball cricket since his international debut. He is expected to be Rohit Sharma's opening partner in the Australis series Down Under starting from November 22. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal had a memorable Test series against England earlier this year.(PTI)

Jaiswal kickstarted his Tes career with a century on debut on West Indies last year, and he levelled up his game in the five-match Test series against England. In his first Test series at home, Jaiswal slammed 712 runs in five matches to become the second Indian player after Sunil Gavaskar to score 700-plus runs in a Test series.

Meanwhile, Lyon asserted that he watched Jaiswal closely during the England Tests, during which he found his batting amazing.

“I haven't come across him [Jaiswal] yet, but that will be a massive challenge for all us bowlers,” Lyon was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

“The way he (Jaiswal) played against England, I watched that quite closely and thought that was quite amazing." he added.

The Aussie veteran revealed that he had some chats with Hartley about how he tried to get the better of the Indian batters which he found interesting.

“I had some really good chats with Tom Hartley (England left-arm spinner) about different ways he went about it to different guys which I found quite interesting.”

Lyon believes Australia can break losing streak

The 36-year-old Lyon feels that with so much information “floating around”, the Aussies might finally beat India in a Test series after over a decade

“I love talking about cricket, so if I can talk to someone who has played Test cricket, I might be able to pick up something I'm not aware of. There's so much knowledge floating around this game that we can always tap into.”

Since winning the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar 2-0, Australia have lost the next four series against India -- two to Virat Kohli's side (2016-17, 2018-19), Ajinkya Rahane (2021) and Rohit Sharma (2023).

“If the plans we've spoken about come to true, then I think it will be.”