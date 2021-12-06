Home / Cricket / Navdeep Saini takes 3/42, South Africa A reach 249-7 against India A on day 1
cricket

Navdeep Saini takes 3/42, South Africa A reach 249-7 against India A on day 1

Opting to bat, South Africa A rode on a fifty each from opener Sarel Erwee (75) and middle-order duo of Tony de Zorki (58) and Khaya Zondo (56).
Navdeep Saini takes 3/42, South Africa A reach 249-7 against India A on day 1(AP)
Navdeep Saini takes 3/42, South Africa A reach 249-7 against India A on day 1(AP)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Bloemfontein

India A fast bowler Navdeep Saini snapped three wickets but South Africa A still managed to score 249 for seven on the opening day of the third unofficial Test here on Monday.

Opting to bat, South Africa A rode on a fifty each from opener Sarel Erwee (75) and middle-order duo of Tony de Zorki (58) and Khaya Zondo (56).

While Saini took three for 42, fellow pacer Deepak Chahar claimed one for 35 and left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar picked up two wickets.

Saini, who has been impressive in the series with seven wickets so far, gave India A an early breakthrough, dismissing rival skipper Malan (0) in the sixth over, while Saurabh sent back Zubayr Hamza (16) cheaply to reduce the home side to 44 for 2.

However, Erwee and Tony took South Africa A past the 150-mark before the latter was run out by substitute Upendra Yadav.

Saini then picked up two quick wickets, getting rid of Erwee and Senuram Muthusamy (0) to leave the hosts at 187 for 5 in 65.2 overs.

Khaya Zondo then took the onus and shared a fruitful partnership with Sinethamba Qeshile (22).

Brief Scores:

South Africa A 1st innings: 249 for 7 in 89 overs (S Erwee 75; Navdeep Saini 3/42). 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
navdeep saini
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out