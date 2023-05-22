Naveen-ul-Haq's savage dig in cryptic post after RCB lose playoffs berth despite Virat Kohli's record century

"Virat is there when we need him", tweeted AB de Villiers moments after Kohli had scored a record century on Sunday. In a do-or-die match for Royal Challengers Bangalore at home against defending champions Gujarat Titans with the final playoffs berth on the line, the G and F of the famed KGF crumbled and so did the remaining of the middle order. But Kohli marched alone, waging a lone battle against the Gujarat bowlers and eventually reached his second consecutive ton in IPL 2023. It looked like RCB had one foot in the playoffs. But GT, particularly Shubman Gill, had other plans. Like Kohli, he too smashed a second straight ton as RCB lost their chance to make the knockouts. And what followed was a savage dig from Naveen-ul-Haq of Lucknow Super Giants. Virat Kohli; Naveen-ul-Haq

On Saturday, the LSG quick was brutally attacked by the Eden Gardens crowd, as he was in Lucknow as well with crowd teasing him with loud 'Kohli' chants. Not once was he allowed to breathe at both the venues. Each time he was bowling, the crowd looked to distract him. And when he fielded, the crowd were at his ears. There was no stopping.

But it was neither from Naveen as well as the LSG star kept the war alive on social media with cryptic posts, one of which featured on Sunday moments after RCB lost by six wickets at the Chinnaswamy. Taking to Instagram, he shared a story of the famous African reporter, who says: "God have mercy upon us" before bursting into laughter.

There is a significance behind sharing this particular video. Well only the ardent Kohli fans will remember this. Earlier in March, when De Villiers had interviewed Kohli during a live video chat on his YouTube channel, the two couldn't stop laughing about that same particular video which Naveen shared. Kohli had called it his 'favourite video'.

RCB's defeat meant Mumbai Indians, who had earlier that same evening defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, head to the playoffs as the fourth team. They will face Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator at the Chepauk Stadium on May 24.

