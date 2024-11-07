Naveen-ul-Haq reacts to being released from Lucknow Super Giants, sends message to 'those working behind the scenes'

The IPL 2025 reset and big auction means that plenty of players will have to say goodbye to teams that they have grown a connection to over the last few years. One such connection that had grown a special relationship in recent years was that between Lucknow Super Giants, the fans, and Afghanistan fast-bowler Naveen Ul-Haq. Naveen-ul-Haq celebrates a wicket during the IPL.(PTI)

Naveen, who played 18 matches for LSG across two years, became a fan-favourite at the Ekana Stadium as his fiery nature and important wickets endeared him to Lucknow’s natives. With LSG announcing their retention list and Naveen being left off it, the Afghan pacer used social media to thank the team and the fans, and reflect on his last two years with the team.

"Thankful for the opportunity and being part of this amazing team for the past 2 seasons,” wrote Naveen on an Instagram post he shared. “My best wishes will always be with everyone involved in this team in future to the management staff and the guys who were working behind the scenes ,and not to forget LSG brigade, thank you everyone.”

LSG, who reached the playoffs in their first two seasons but fell short in their third, chose to retain a bowling-heavy core five including Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni.

Where could Naveen land?

LSG’s headline move this winter was to release captain KL Rahul as well, with whispers of animosity behind-the-scenes being a part of the reason why. However, LSG will also be releasing key players such as Krunal Pandya, Naveen Ul Haq, Marcus Stoinis, and Deepak Hooda, signalling a big and important auction coming up for them.

Naveen has shown great quality in the IPL, capable of producing swing early in the innings and being a solid pace option lower down as well. In 18 matches in the IPL, he has taken 25 wickets at a strike rate of just over 15. In his final season with LSG, he had 14 wickets in 10 matches.

With IPL experience under his belt and the potential to be a top-quality bowler, Naveen will be one of those pacers that all teams will keep an eye on, knowing they likely won’t have to break the bank on his services but would nonetheless get their hands on a top-quality and very serviceable pace option nonetheless.