Need to be practical with conflict of interest charges: Sourav Ganguly

Aug 24, 2019

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Friday hit out at the conflict of interest charges levelled against him and a few former cricketers, saying there has to be clarity based on which such allegations are raised.

Speaking at a promotional event organised by My11Circle, Ganguly said: “I wouldn’t say an exception should be made to the rule (but) the rule has to be practical. And what is conflict of interest? Today Rahul Dravid is appointed NCA head and there are issues about his conflict of interest of his job with India Cements. So you got to be practical on that, you never know whether you would become NCA head or not, three years later you may not remain NCA head, but these jobs are permanent and these jobs remain with you. So it’s got to be practically solved—even when you do commentary or coaching—I don’t see it as a conflict of interest.”

Dravid—who is the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy and holds a post with India Cements that own an IPL franchise—was cleared of a conflict of interest charge by CoA.

Ganguly, too, has similar charges levelled against him given he is president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, a commentator and a mentor with Delhi Daredevils. Citing the example of former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, the 47-year-old said: “Look at Ricky Ponting, he coaches Australia, he is commentating in the Ashes and now in the month of April next year he will be with Delhi Capitals. I don’t consider this as conflict of interest; because these are all skill-based. You don’t decide whether you commentate, coach or (be) part of a franchisee. You get picked by people because of your skill, and I don’t think it can be a conflict. It (what accounts for conflict of interest) has to be a bit more precise. Otherwise everything is going to be conflict.”

The BCCI Ombudsman Justice (Retd) DK Jain has scheduled Dravid’s hearing in the conflict of interest case for September 26, in Mumbai.

