Need to win series in NZ, Eng & SA: Wasim Jaffer expresses concern over India’s overseas Test record

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 20:09 IST

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes Virat Kohli and Co would really become the number one side in the world if they manage to beat top Test teams in their own backyards. Team India were recently demolished 0-2 in a Test series in New Zealand and Jaffer believes a team needs to win in such places to own the bragging rights to be called as the best team in the format.

India bettered its record in Australia recently as they won their first-ever Test series Down Under by winning the 2018-19 series 2-1. But apart from that, they have lost all their latest Test series in New Zealand (2020), England (2019) and South Africa (2018).

“I myself was very disappointed by the NZ tour. India had won the T20Is so well 5-0 but then they lost ODIs and Tests one-sided,” Jaffer was quoted as saying by India Today.

“The team is so strong in each department and that is why I was more disappointed.

“We shouldn’t be beaten like this when you are the no. 1 in the world and you plan to stay on the top and dominate like AUS and WI. But those teams are so known only because they dominated outside of home,” he added.

Jaffer also stated that India have the potential to become as dominant as the great West Indies and Australian teams of the past but in order to do so, they will have to start winning Test series in tough overseas conditions.

“India too has these capabilities but we are not being able to do that the way we should. We won a historic series in AUS but none in SA, ENG and NZ,” Jaffer said.

“A team is judged as great only if we dominate in these places. Everyone knows that beating India in India is very difficult - be it any team. But only if we win Test series in these places, we would be convinced that this really is the world no.1 team.”

India’s biggest foreign Test event this year is their tour of Australia in December. The Aussies will be eager for revenge and with Steve Smith and David Warner back in the side - as opposed to last Indian tour - the hosts will be well-equipped to mount a tougher challenge to snatch back the Border-Gavaskar trophy.