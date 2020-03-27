‘Shame on you’ - Sakshi Dhoni hits out at false news

cricket

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni on Friday took to Twitter and hit out at misinformation being spread about the cricketer. While she did not specify the exact piece of misinformation she was referring to, but Dhoni has been at the receiving end of some trolling about a reported donation of rupees one lakh subject of her. Social media has been flooded with comments about Dhoni’s contribution and several media outlets decided to run the story.

In a tweet she wrote: “I request all media houses to stop carrying out false news at sensitive times like these ! Shame on You ! I wonder where responsible journalism has disappeared!”

I request all media houses to stop carrying out false news at sensitive times like these ! Shame on You ! I wonder where responsible journalism has disappeared ! — Sakshi Singh 🇮🇳❤️ (@SaakshiSRawat) March 27, 2020

There were some reports earlier which had claimed that Dhoni had donated a sum of Rs 1 lakh via a crowdfunding website Ketto to a public charitable trust in Pune, Mukul Madhav Foundation, in order to battle coronavirus pandemic. While some twitter handles had praised the Indian wicketkeeper for his contribution to the case, others said that the amount was too late.

📂 Documents

└📁Celebrities

└📁Amitabh/Akshay/Kohli

└📁Corona Donation

└⚠️ This folder is empty — Nehr_who (@Nehr_who) March 27, 2020

Mean while M.S.Dhoni donates a huge amount of Rs.1 Lakh #Prabhas — AZAD (@FightForAzadi) March 27, 2020

MS Dhoni has donated Rs 1 lakh to support 100 families for 14 days in Pune.



His net worth is approximately Rs 800 crores. — Nirmala Tai (@Vishj05) March 26, 2020

Meanwhile, several other retired cricketers have made donations to help fight coronavirus in the country. Sachin Tendulkar reportedly donated a sum of Rs 50 lakh on Thursday, while the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly pledged to donate rice worth Rs 50 lakhs.

Apart from cricketers, sportstars such as Bajrang Punia and Hima Das also pledged to donate their salary to the cause.