‘I had no idea what to do’: Aaron Finch on bizarre delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 2019

cricket

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 18:32 IST

Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch was engaged in a Q&A session on Twitter and he opened up about a bizarre delivery that he faced against Indian cricket team fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar during their ODI series in 2019. Bhuvneshwar delivered the ball from well behind the popping crease and although it was a legal delivery, Finch decided to move away from the line of the ball and the umpire deemed it a ‘dead ball’. When asked about the incident, Finch said - “I had no idea what to do...shouldn’t have pulled away, I got out next ball...last ball of the over.”

I had no idea what to do...shouldn’t have pulled away, I got out next ball...last ball of the over 🤬 https://t.co/bMaHRFSQr4 — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) March 27, 2020

Bhuvneshwar struck with the very next delivery as he produced a brilliant in-swinger which crashed into Finch’s pads and the umpire wasted no time in declaring him out. India went on to clinch the game by seven wickets and that completed their domination in the series that ended up 3-0 in their favour.

Finch picked his favourite Indian bowler of all time during a question and answer session on social media recently. During the forced break from sport due to coronavirus pandemic, Finch utilised his free time by interacting with fans on Twitter.

He was asked a wide range of questions and Finch obliged by answering a selected few. From his favourite knock to favourite song, Finch revealed his opinion about various things on and off the field.

One fan quizzed him about his favourite Indian bowler and Finch took Harbhajan Singh’s name. The off-spinner is currently not part of the Indian setup but plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Finch stated that he loved watching Harbhajan bowl during his prime years in the game. His answer read: “Loved Harbhajan Singh during his prime, specially on spinning wickets.”