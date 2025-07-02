'Needs of team more important than Jasprit Bumrah's wish': India star hit with bitter truth over likely 2nd Test absence

Jasprit Bumrah has received a stern message from former English cricketer Mark Butcher despite reports that he is getting rested for the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill have already confirmed that Bumrah will play only three Tests in the series, and now, with four Tests left, the speculations are rife that he will miss the Edgbaston clash to manage workload. Jasprit Bumrah is expected to miss the second Test against England.(Action Images via Reuters)

Bumrah starred with a five-wicket haul (5/83) in the first innings, showcasing his class with the ball. However, he couldn't replicate the impact in the second innings, finishing wicketless as England chased down the daunting 371-run target with remarkable ease.

However, to manage his workload, the team management has to take the call on which three Tests Bumrah will play in this series.

Former England cricketer Butcher feels that his priority when picking which match to play should be solely relying on the team's needs and not on his personal preference.

“Bumrah is going to be a huge talking point as to whether or not this is one of his three Test matches. I think it has to be, it absolutely has to be. Six day break after Headingley, 1-0 down, he plays. I know he wants to play at Lord's but the needs of the team and the series are more important than his wish to play a Test at Lord's,” Butcher told Wisden.

Skipper Shubman Gill said a decision on his lead pacer will be taken only after taking a look at the pitch. However, Gill said Bumrah is available for selection.

‘Take your chances at the back-end’: Butcher on Bumrah's workload management

If Bumrah skips the second Test—given his pre-decided three-match workload—the pace attack is likely to be led by Mohammed Siraj, with Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna expected to form the rest of the seam trio.

Meanwhile, Butcher stated that the priority should be to bounce back in the series first and then take a call on Bumrah to put a rest in the back end of the series.

"And who knows, he might get through this one okay and be fine for Lord's, and then you take your chances at the back-end."