Shardul Thakur gets last-minute backing for 2nd Test, Gill told ‘he is your guy to get wickets' in Bumrah's absence

Team India fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been facing scrutiny after failing to live up to expectations in the first Test against England, as many have called for dropping him from the second Test. However, he has received late support from his domestic team senior teammate Ajinkya Rahane, who rated him as a wicket-taker and urged head coach Gautam Gambhir and newly-appointed skipper Shubman Gill to stick with him. Shardul Thakur was underutilised as bowler in the first Test.(Action Images via Reuters)

Shardul was not trusted much with the ball in the Leeds Test as he got to bowl just six overs in the first innings, while in the second essay he bowled 10 overs and claimed a couple of wickets. However, he was expensive in both innings with an economy rate over 5 on both occasions.

Ajinkya Rahane, who has captained India to several iconic Test victories, believes the team is unlikely to make wholesale changes. He backed Arshdeep Singh as the ideal replacement if Jasprit Bumrah is rested for the next match.

"I do not see too many changes. I think if Bumrah doesn't play I would like to see Arshdeep Singh playing. If there is bounce and little grass on the wicket then continue with Prasidh Krishna. If it looks dry and the weather is also hot, then in place of Prasidh Krishna my choice will be Kuldeep Yadav. And Ravindra Jadeja as two spinners. If Bumrah doesn't play then Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur," Rahane said for his YouTube channel.

“Shardul Thakur is your guy who can get you wickets”

Rahane asserted that Shardul is a wicket-taking option, which he also said after the opening Test when Shubman underutilised him and asked him to use him well with the ball.

"I would like to see Shardul playing this Test because he is your guy who can get you wickets. So these three and two spinners. If there is good bounce and movement then back Prasidh Krishna. He will be the right guy on a seaming wicket," he added.

However, it will be highly unlikely for Shardul to retain his place in the XI as he also faltered with the bat in Leeds and registered a pair of single-digit scores. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made his debut on the Australia tour last year, is expected to get into the XI as India would like to strengthen their lower middle order, which misfired in the first Test.