Watch: Nehra refuses to celebrate Gill's century, later has heated exchange with Hardik amid GT's collapse vs SRH

How often have you seen Ashish Nehra the coach lose his cool? As a player, probably a couple of times. But Gujarat Titans having such an exceptional run in IPL ever since their debut season in 2022, Nehra has mostly been all smiles. Yes, he is always fidgety in the dugout. You seldom see him sitting and is always at captain Hardik Pandya's ears or discussing strategies with mentor Gary Kirsten. But on Monday, IPL fans witnessed a different Nehra. Even though it was a comfortable win for Gujarat Titans in their final home game in the league stage this season, which guaranteed their spot in the playoffs, for a brief moment in the game, Nehra had lost his cool.

Nehra's no celebration on Gill's ton; later fumes amid GT collapse

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday went the Rajasthan Royals way. Like RR, SRH looked in complete disarray on what was a difficult track at the Narendra Modi Stadium as they fell like nine pins while chasing GT's 189-run target. Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma picked up four wickets each as SRH hobbled their way to 154/9. At one stage, they were 7 for 59. Their final scorecard was given a respectable look by Heinrich Klaasen who scored 64 off 44 balls.

GT hence scripted an emphatic win of 34 runs to become the first team to make the playoffs in IPL 2023.

However, the Nehra incident was part of, took place in the first innings. Gujarat had revived well during the 147-run stand between Shubman Gill and Sai Suharsan after losing Wriddhiman Saha in the first over of the match for a duck. However, the GT coach probably wasn't happy with the way the team struggled in the latter phase of the game. It was first seen when Gill had completed his maiden IPL ton. All GT members and players were on their feet to applaud the youngster's century, but Nehra was the only one who was still seated and showed no emotion at all. In fact, the reaction left commentators Aakash Chopra and Saba Karim baffled, saying that Nehra probably expects more from the team and hence did not celebrate the ton.

Even Aakash had pointed out that on May 7 when Gill was chasing that elusive figure before getting restricted to 94, GT had crossed 200, but on Monday, they were well far from the mark. SRH later bounced back in supreme fashion, picking six wickets in the last three overs, which included four wickets in the last over as GT managed 188 for nine. It was during that collapse that Nehra was seen fuming at the batters for the rash shots played. After the end of the innings, he was seen having a heated conversation with captain Hardik as well. Both Hardik and Nehra seemed quite animated during the intense chat. After Nehra waled away, it was GT director of cricket Vikram Solanki who was seen trying to calm Hardik down.

VIDEO: Ashish Nehra having a heated chat with GT captain Hardik Pandya

Despite what had unfolded in the first innings, GT scripted a comfortable win at home to make the playoffs. They still have a game more to play in the league stage, against RCB, and a win in that would guarantee a top-two finish for the defending champions.

