Home / Cricket / Nepalese cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane has COVID-19

Nepalese cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane has COVID-19

The Nepalese player has performed exceptionally well in the Australian T20 competition, forming a strong combination at the Melbourne Stars with Australian limited-overs spinner Adam Zampa.

cricket Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 09:30 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
SYDNEY
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 27: Sandeep Lamichhane of the Stars appeals for a wicket during the Big Bash League match between the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Stars at the Sydney Cricket Ground on December 27, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 27: Sandeep Lamichhane of the Stars appeals for a wicket during the Big Bash League match between the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Stars at the Sydney Cricket Ground on December 27, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images)
         

Star international Twenty20 player and Hobart Hurricanes import Sandeep Lamichhane has tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks before the Big Bash League begins. The 20-year-old legspinner on Saturday confirmed he had the coronavirus, saying on social media that it was his “sincere duty to tell you all that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I had some body aches since Wednesday. But my health is improving a little bit now.”

The Nepalese player has performed exceptionally well in the Australian T20 competition, forming a strong combination at the Melbourne Stars with Australian limited-overs spinner Adam Zampa. But Lamichhane opted to sign with the Hurricanes for the upcoming season, improving the Tasmanian franchise’s hopes of securing a first BBL title.

Lamichhane also plays T20 for the Nepalese national team and has also played in T20 competitions in India, Pakistan, West Indies and Canada.

The Hurricanes are scheduled to open the BBL season in Hobart against defending champions Sydney Sixers on Dec. 10.

