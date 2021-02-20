IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Ness Wadia explains why KXIP changed name to Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2021
Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia.(IPL)
Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia.(IPL)
cricket

Ness Wadia explains why KXIP changed name to Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Speaking to news agency PTI, Wadia explained that the management were looking to change the brand name for a long time but were put on hold due to Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:17 PM IST

Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia explained the reasons behind changing the name of the franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021 season. Punjab Kings were earlier known as Kings XI Punjab for the first 13 seasons, but now will be known by their new name.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Wadia explained that the management were looking to change the brand name for a long time but they were put on hold due to Covid-19.

"We just felt that we wanted to relook at things. We needed to rebrand and reinvent ourselves after so many years. As they say if something doesn't work, change it and try and get it working," Wadia said.

Also read: 'Where will they push him?,' Gautam Gambhir says 'Steve Smith doesn't fit in Delhi Capitals' Playing XI

"Kings XI Punjab had a reference to the playing XI. Punjab Kings is more inclusive and will resonate better with the fans," he further explained.

KXIP are yet to win an IPL title and have only made it to the final once in 2013, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.

"We had been thinking of a name change for last couple of years. COVID came in 2020 so we put it on hold. We thought if we could do it at the big auction next year or the smaller auction this season, so finally decided to do it this year," Wadia added.

With the COVID caseload coming down drastically in India, the upcoming edition is set to be played in the country. Wadia is excited about the IPL returning home.

"The UAE has had a huge amount of cases recently. India is safer at this point. We just need to make sure that strict protocols are in place, like we had in the UAE.

"Hopefully, some part of the stadiums will be filled with spectators. I don't see full crowds being allowed for the games. I am the sure the right decision will be taken in due time. We are still two months away from the tournament," he added.

Speaking on the IPL expansion plans for the 2022 season, Wadia said: "I don't know how nine will work, 10 is a good number. It is also good that they are expanding the brand. It also increases the fan base and more players get a chance to play the IPL," Wadia said.

PK bought Australia speedster Jhye Richardson for 14 crore at the IPL 2021 Auction earlier this week. The franchise also bought allrounders Riley Meredith and Moises Henriques, England batsman Dawid Malan, Windies pacer Fabian Allen, and domestic talent Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, and Utkarsh Singh.

Speaking on the latest additions to the franchise, Wadia said: "Anil and KL are quite happy about the players they have got. Now just they need to go out there and perform."

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 ipl 2021 auction IPL Auction 2021
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
cricket

'We play on seaming tracks when we go overseas,' Pujara on Chennai pitch debate

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:26 PM IST
India vs England: India won the 2nd Test against England easily by 317 runs - with R Ashwin proving to be the hero with both bat and the ball.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia.(IPL)
Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia.(IPL)
cricket

Ness Wadia explains why KXIP changed name to Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:17 PM IST
IPL 2021: Speaking to news agency PTI, Wadia explained that the management were looking to change the brand name for a long time but were put on hold due to Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RCB captain Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers. (File)(AFP)
RCB captain Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers. (File)(AFP)
cricket

'We got what we wanted,' Kohli 'happy' with RCB's buys at IPL 2021 auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:24 PM IST
IPL 2021: Speaking in a video uploaded on RCB's official Twitter account, Virat Kohli said that he is happy with the latest additions to the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.(PTI/File)
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.(PTI/File)
cricket

'Proud of your success': Tendulkar lauds Kohli for sharing 'personal experience'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar, on Saturday, retweeted a story done by Hindustan Times on Kohli's podcast interview, and expressed how he felt about the India skipper's words.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan powered Jharkhand to the highest ever total in Vijay Hazare Trophy(Twitter)
Ishan Kishan powered Jharkhand to the highest ever total in Vijay Hazare Trophy(Twitter)
cricket

Ishan Kishan hits 173, Jharkhand smash highest-ever total of Vijay Hazare Trophy

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Ishan Kishan slammed 173 off 94 balls as Jharkhand ended up with 422 for 9 after being put in to bat first by Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steve Smith and Michael Clarke.(IPL/Twitter)
Steve Smith and Michael Clarke.(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Clarke suggests Smith might pick up injury before IPL due to low auction price

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:28 PM IST
  • Smith was the captain of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 but the team ended up finishing last in the points table.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of PCB chief Ehsan Mani(HT Archives)
File photo of PCB chief Ehsan Mani(HT Archives)
cricket

Will push for T20 WC's relocation in absence of visa assurance from India: Mani

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:21 PM IST
During an interaction with reporters at the PCB headquarters in Lahore, Mani said his board had expressed their views to the ICC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Matthew Wade, right, watches as he hits the ball to India's Jasprit Bumrah to be out caught during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.(AP)
Australia's Matthew Wade, right, watches as he hits the ball to India's Jasprit Bumrah to be out caught during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.(AP)
cricket

'Something I'd never done': Wade reveals his 'only regret' from India series

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Regular openers David Warner and Will Pucovski were injured during the first two Test matches and Australia decided to promote Wade to bat with Joe Burns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vishnu Solanki (R)
Vishnu Solanki (R)
cricket

Vijay Hazare: Vishnu Solanki hits ton as Baroda beat Goa by five wickets

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Invited to bat at the Kholdvad Gymkhana ground, Baroda bundled out Goa for 263 and then chased the target with nine balls to spare as they rode on Solanki’s 108 off 132 balls and half centuries from skipper Krunal Pandya (71 off 77 balls) and opener Smit Patel (58 off 64 balls).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Rinku Singh(Twitter)
File photo of Rinku Singh(Twitter)
cricket

Rinku stars as Uttar Pradesh stun holders Karanataka

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Chasing 247 in the stipulated 50 overs, Uttar Pradesh had a slow start and were 150/4 in 32 overs, but then, the Kolkata Knight Riders left-hander took charge of the proceedings, hitting seven boundaries and one six in his 61-ball knock.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sam Billings went unsold at the beginning but was later picked up Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 Auction(Getty Images)
Sam Billings went unsold at the beginning but was later picked up Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 Auction(Getty Images)
cricket

'My girlfriend asked why aren't you a bowler': Billings during IPL auction

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Sam Billings’ girlfriend Sarah had her reasons for asking 'why aren't you a bowler?' during the IPL auction 2021 to someone who is a wicket-keeper batsman and rarely bowls in any form of cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steve Smith and Gautam Gambhir.(PTI/Getty)
Steve Smith and Gautam Gambhir.(PTI/Getty)
cricket

'Where will they push him?': Gambhir says 'Smith doesn't fit' in DC's playing XI

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:21 PM IST
IPL 2021: "They have got Shikhar Dhawan, who was in very good form, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant," Gambhir said on Star Sports while analysing the auctions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Cricket Board(Twitter)
Pakistan Cricket Board(Twitter)
cricket

Pakistan to send cricket teams to South Africa, Zimbabwe by chartered flight

PTI, Karachi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:41 PM IST
"The board is working on this option because the consensus is that sending so many players and officials on a commercial flight to Africa could be risky," a source in the board said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP