close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Netherlands vs Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup: NED vs AFG head-to-head and form guide

Netherlands vs Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup: NED vs AFG head-to-head and form guide

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 03, 2023 07:17 AM IST

Netherlands face Afghanistan in their upcoming 2023 World Cup fixture. Here is their head-to-head and form guide.

Still in contention for qualification into the knockouts, Afghanistan face Netherlands in ODI 34 of 2023 World Cup, in Lucknow on Friday. Afghanistan have a good chance to qualify for their maiden World Cup semifinals, and have six points from six games. They have the chance to reach 12 points. They will also be hoping for New Zealand to lose against Pakistan. After their match against the Dutch, the Afghans face Australia and South Africa in their remaining league phase fixtures.

Afghanistan players with team's mentor Ajay Jadeja during a practice session on the eve of their ICC Men's World Cup ODI cricket match against Netherlands.(PTI)
Afghanistan players with team's mentor Ajay Jadeja during a practice session on the eve of their ICC Men's World Cup ODI cricket match against Netherlands.(PTI)

For the Dutch, there is a small possibility of them reaching the knockouts, but they will need to win their remaining games and also hope other results go in their favour. They have four points from six matches, and have the opportunity to reach 10 points.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In their previous match, Afghanistan won by seven wickets against Sri Lanka, in Pune. Chasing 242, Afghanistan reached 242/3 in 45.2 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Azmatullah Omarzai (73*), Rahmat Shah (62), Hasmatullah Shahidi (58*). Meanwhile, Dilshan Madushanka bagged two wickets. Initially, a four-wicket haul by Fazalhaq Farooqi saw Sri Lanka get bowled out for 241 in 49.3 overs. Meanwhile, Mujeeb Ur Rahman took two wickets.

On the other hand, the Dutch beat Bangladesh by 87 runs in their previous fixture, in Kolkata. Chasing 230, Bangladesh were bowled out for 142 in 42.2 overs, courtesy of a four-wicket haul from Paul van Meekeren. Meanwhile, Bas de leede took two dismissals. Initially, a half-century from Scott Edwards saw the Dutch post 229 in 50 overs.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head in ODI history

Both sides have faced each other nine times in ODIs, with Netherlands winning twice and Afghanistan coming out on top on seven occasions.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head in ODI World Cup history

This is the first time both sides are facing each other in ODI World Cup history.

Form guide (from latest match onwards)

Netherlands: W-L-L-W-L

Afghanistan: W-W-L-W-L

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, India vs Sri Lanka Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out