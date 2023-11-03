Netherlands vs Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup: NED vs AFG head-to-head and form guide

Still in contention for qualification into the knockouts, Afghanistan face Netherlands in ODI 34 of 2023 World Cup, in Lucknow on Friday. Afghanistan have a good chance to qualify for their maiden World Cup semifinals, and have six points from six games. They have the chance to reach 12 points. They will also be hoping for New Zealand to lose against Pakistan. After their match against the Dutch, the Afghans face Australia and South Africa in their remaining league phase fixtures. Afghanistan players with team's mentor Ajay Jadeja during a practice session on the eve of their ICC Men's World Cup ODI cricket match against Netherlands.(PTI)

For the Dutch, there is a small possibility of them reaching the knockouts, but they will need to win their remaining games and also hope other results go in their favour. They have four points from six matches, and have the opportunity to reach 10 points.

In their previous match, Afghanistan won by seven wickets against Sri Lanka, in Pune. Chasing 242, Afghanistan reached 242/3 in 45.2 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Azmatullah Omarzai (73*), Rahmat Shah (62), Hasmatullah Shahidi (58*). Meanwhile, Dilshan Madushanka bagged two wickets. Initially, a four-wicket haul by Fazalhaq Farooqi saw Sri Lanka get bowled out for 241 in 49.3 overs. Meanwhile, Mujeeb Ur Rahman took two wickets.

On the other hand, the Dutch beat Bangladesh by 87 runs in their previous fixture, in Kolkata. Chasing 230, Bangladesh were bowled out for 142 in 42.2 overs, courtesy of a four-wicket haul from Paul van Meekeren. Meanwhile, Bas de leede took two dismissals. Initially, a half-century from Scott Edwards saw the Dutch post 229 in 50 overs.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head in ODI history

Both sides have faced each other nine times in ODIs, with Netherlands winning twice and Afghanistan coming out on top on seven occasions.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head in ODI World Cup history

This is the first time both sides are facing each other in ODI World Cup history.

Form guide (from latest match onwards)

Netherlands: W-L-L-W-L

Afghanistan: W-W-L-W-L

