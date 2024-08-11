Explore
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
New Delhi 26oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi260C
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live
    CAN
    Yet to bat
    NED
    Yet to bat
    CAN elected to bat
    Live

    Netherlands vs Canada Live Score: Canada score after 1 overs is 5/0

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 11, 2024 2:44 PM IST
    Netherlands vs Canada Live Score: Canada at 5/0 after 1 overs, Aaron Johnson at 1 runs and Dilpreet Bajwa at 0 runs
    Netherlands vs Canada Live Score, Match 1 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27
    Netherlands vs Canada Live Score, Match 1 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27

    Netherlands vs Canada Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27. Match will start on 11 Aug 2024 at 02:30 PM
    Venue : Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg

    Netherlands squad -
    Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Musa Ahmed, Aryan Dutt, Olivier Elenbaas, Vikramjit Singh, Noah Croes, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Clayton Floyd, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma
    Canada squad -
    Aaron Johnson, Dilpreet Bajwa, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker, Junaid Siddiqui, Saad Bin Zafar, Shreyas Movva, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Kaleem Sana, Rishiv Joshi    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 11, 2024 2:44 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Canada Live Score: Canada at 5/0 after 1 overs

    Netherlands vs Canada Live Score:
    Canada
    Aaron Johnson 1 (6)
    Dilpreet Bajwa 0 (0)
    Netherlands
    Vivian Kingma 0/1 (1)

    Aug 11, 2024 1:38 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27

    Netherlands vs Canada Match Details
    Match 1 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 between Netherlands and Canada to be held at Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Netherlands vs Canada Live Score: Canada score after 1 overs is 5/0
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes