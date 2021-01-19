India vs Australia: 'Never trusted DRS,' Ian Chappell fumes after 'bizarre' LBW call gives lifeline to Cheteshwar Pujara
India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was handed a lifeline after a controversial LBW decision went his way on Day 5 of the 4th Test against Australia at Gabba in Brisbane. Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon was on the attack and he sent a flighted delivery to Pujara.
The batsman stepped forward but got hit on the pad. The ball struck him in line, but the on-field umpire Paul Wilson dismissed the loud appeal from Lyon & co.
Australia captain Tim Paine was quick to call for a review, and the decision went to the DRS. The replays showed the ball hitting the leg-stump, but it was still deemed as the umpire's call. Pujara survived.
Former Australia captain Ian Chappell questioned the technology while speaking on On ABC Grandstand, according to Fox Cricket.
“The bulk of the ball is hitting the stumps, how can that be umpire’s call?” Chappell questioned.
“That’s more than 50 per cent of the ball hitting the stumps, how the hell... I’ve never trusted the DRS and that’s even more reason not to trust it," he added.
Pujara stuck his bat behind his front pad, trying to defend the Lyon delivery, and Wilson deemed that the batsman had not played a shot.
“Pujara has got to stop doing that,” Chappell said.
“It’s a silly shot. Why do you jump out of your crease and then kick the ball? That’s why they give you that wooden thing before you go out to bat," he added.
