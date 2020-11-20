New Zealand cricketer’s career put on hold after being diagnosed with cancer

cricket

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 14:10 IST

Andrew Hazeldine, a 26-year-old fast bowler from New Zealand, who plays domestic cricket for Canterbury has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and will have to cut short his domestic season.

Hazeldine was in September diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer which affects the immune system. Fortunately, Hazeldine’s condition was spotted early, improving his chances of a full recovery and the fast bowler is already eyeing a return next season.

“Naturally, it’s an upsetting situation for Andrew and our thoughts are with him and his family at this time,” Canterbury Cricket high performance manager Marty Croy said in a statement. “We’ll continue to support him throughout his treatment and recovery and look forward to seeing him back healthy next year.”

Hazeldine made his debut for Canterbury in 2018 and has picked up 35 wickets in 14 First-Class matches with a best of 5/33 and 21 scalps from 16 List-A games. He has played competitive cricket in March, taking part in the Plunkett Shield tournament in a game against Otago. Hazeldine has been replaced by Burnside West seamer Jackson Latham.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, but I’m grateful for the opportunity to focus on my cricket full-time”, Latham said. “Last season taught me to be patient and it’s great to be in the picture for selection should I be required.”