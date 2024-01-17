New Zealand Maori Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Live Score: Match 1 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 to start at 03:00 AM

New Zealand Maori Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024. Match will start on 17 Jan 2024 at 03:00 AM

Venue : Lloyd Elsmore Park 1, Auckland



New Zealand Maori Women squad -

Caitlin King, Holly Topp, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Macy Lyford, Sam Curtis, Emma Parker, Jessica Benge, Mollie Drumm, Nicole Baird, Ocean Bartlett, Olivia Clark, Sam Mackinder, Jessica McFadyen, Anika Todd, Claire Crooks, Dayle Anderson, Eden Carson, Georgia Atkinson, Jess Smith, Marama Downes, Mereana Hyde, Skye Bowden

Papua New Guinea Women squad -

Dika Lohia, Naoani Vare, Tanya Ruma, Isabel Toua, Pauke Siaka, Sibona Jimmy, Brenda Tau, Geua Tom, Kevau Frank, Buruka Vicky, Erani Pokana, Henao Thomas, Kaia Arua, Vicky Araa

New Zealand Maori Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Live Score, Match 1 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024