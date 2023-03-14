'New Zealand mostly knock us out of ICC events': Dravid says Indian dressing room was 'stressed' during NZ's chase vs SL

As a draw looked inevitable in the fourth and final Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, many Indian fans were glued to their mobile and TV screens, eagerly following the proceedings in Christchurch, New Zealand. There at Hagley Oval, Sri Lanka, who's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 finals were still open, locked in a rollicking affair against Tim Southee and Co.

Sri Lanka needed nothing less than a win to remain alive in the WTC 2023 final race and despite putting in their best effort Dimuth Karunaratne and Co. were humbled by a match-winning effort by Kane Williamson. The talismanic batter scored an unbeaten 121 to guide New Zealand to a thrilling two-wicket win on the last ball of the match with a full stretched dive to reach the crease. The outcome that also crushed Sri Lanka's hopes of making it to the WTC finals. The summit clash will now be played between India and Australia at the Oval in June.

When asked to Rahul Dravid about them keeping a close eye on the proceedings in New Zealand, the India head coach said it was not part of their plans but were forced to do so. "We try to produce result in all the Test we play. We wanted to keep the WTC qualification in our hand and we were aware that we had to win three matches in the series to make the series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand inconsequential.

“The first day we saw the wicket in Ahmedabad, we instantly knew winning the toss would be crucial. Then the way Australia batted in the first two days, forced us to depend on the outcome between Sri Lanka and New Zealand,” said Dravid during an interaction on Star Sports.

He added: "We were eagerly watching, hoping Sri Lanka doesn't win. The World Test Championship is a two-year long event, all the teams play six Test series each, so it's natural you'll be dependent on others. Although you have to put in your best but in competitions such as this you are also dependent on others.

“The good thing is that New Zealand, who mostly knock us out of ICC tournaments, gave us little support. We are thankful to them.”

Dravid also shared the atmosphere in the dressing room, where most stressed over New Zealand's courageous approach and aiming for a victory. New Zealand required 37 in the final five overs and Williamson then was just two runs shy from his 100.

Despite being close to the milestone, Williamson kept scoring briskly as New Zealand, who then were batting at 248/5, completed the chase in the next five overs. New Zealand got those 37 runs with zero balls to spare and lost three batters in the process.

"We were stressed to see New Zealand attack and aim for a victory, instead of thinking of a draw. We were discussing this among ourselves.

“But we had to make peace with that as New Zealand will definitely target a win rather than playing a draw. In fact we did watch the final 5-6 overs during Lunch son the screen and it got really exciting,” said Dravid.

