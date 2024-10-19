New Zealand on verge of ending 36-year wait for Test win in India; what happened the last time NZ won on Indian soil?

New Zealand's long-standing struggle to win a Test match on Indian soil may be on the verge of ending, as they close in on a historic victory in Bengaluru. After decades of trying to overcome India's spin-friendly conditions and formidable home record, the Black Caps find themselves within reach of a win. Their last triumph on Indian soil came 36 years ago, during the 1988-89 series. However, this time, India’s dramatic fightback in the second innings has added a significant challenge to what seemed like a straightforward New Zealand march to victory. New Zealand's bowler William O'Rourke celebrates the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja during the fourth day of the first Test(PTI)

The first two days of the Bengaluru Test painted a bleak picture for India. After being bowled out for a mere 46 runs in their first innings, it appeared New Zealand were in complete control. The Kiwis capitalized, posting a commanding total of 402, putting India in a precarious position.

Yet, the hosts staged a stellar response. Sarfaraz Khan, in a stunning display of resilience, scored a crucial century while Rishabh Pant came agonizingly close to his own, dismissed on 99. Earlier, half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bolstered India’s second innings too, guiding them to a massive total of 462.

Despite India’s second-innings heroics, the target for New Zealand remains modest – just 107 runs. The start of their chase, however, has been hampered by incessant rains, with only four deliveries faced by the visitors before the fourth day's play was called off. As weather threatens to play a decisive role, the Black Caps are left wondering if their opportunity to break a 36-year Test drought in India will slip away.

What happened the last time New Zealand won a Test in India?

New Zealand's last Test victory in India came during the 1988-89 series, in the second Test played in Mumbai. The Kiwis, under the leadership of John Wright, pulled off a remarkable 136-run win – their only success on Indian soil since 1969.

The match began poorly for New Zealand, as they found themselves in deep trouble on Day 1, slumping to 175/8. However, a crucial ninth-wicket partnership between John Bracewell and Danny Morrison turned the tide.

Bracewell's counter-attacking 52 helped New Zealand claw their way to a respectable total of 236. His aggressive approach against India's bowling attack provided much-needed momentum, and Morrison’s stubborn resistance at the other end ensured they posted a fighting score.

India’s response initially seemed comfortable, as Kris Srikkanth and Dilip Vengsarkar built a solid foundation. Srikkanth played aggressively, approaching a well-deserved century. However, the introduction of New Zealand’s talisman, Richard Hadlee, changed the course of the game.

Hadlee, one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, dismissed Srikkanth for 94, just as the opener seemed poised to take the game away. Hadlee then ripped through India's middle order, and India were bowled out for 234, handing New Zealand a small but significant lead.

New Zealand’s second innings was another hard-fought battle, with the Indian spinners, particularly Arshad Ayub, causing significant trouble. Despite the difficulties, New Zealand managed to post 279, setting India a challenging target of 282.

On the final day, John Bracewell once again played the hero. His off-spin dismantled India’s batting line-up, claiming six wickets for 51 runs. Bracewell’s all-round performance, combined with Hadlee’s lethal bowling, secured New Zealand's memorable 136-run victory.