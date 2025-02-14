New Zealand dealt body blow ahead of Champions Trophy opener, premier pacer ruled out of tournament

New Zealand pacer Ben Sears has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Men's Champions Trophy due to a hamstring injury. Sears was a part of New Zealand's squad for the ongoing tri-series in Pakistan. He felt pain in his left hamstring at the team's training session in Karachi on Wednesday, and a subsequent scan revealed a minor tear, which would require at least two weeks of rehabilitation. New Zealand's Ben Sears ruled out of Champions Trophy. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)(AP)

The timeframe meant Sears would be available only for New Zealand's final Group A match against India in Dubai on March 2, so the management decided to rule him out of the tournament.

The pacer will now be replaced by pacer Jacob Duffy, who is already in Pakistan for the ODI Tri-Series against Pakistan and South Africa.

“We’re all really feeling for Ben. It’s always tough being ruled out of a major event at such a late stage, and it’s especially tough in Ben’s case given it would have been his first major ICC event," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said in an official statement.

New Zealand begin Champions Trophy campaign on February 19

The Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand will begin their Champions Trophy campaign on February 19 against hosts Pakistan in Karachi. The Kiwis are in Group A alongside Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.

“The timeframes for Ben to be fit to play again meant he would likely miss the majority of the group stage, and given the short nature of the tournament, we felt it was appropriate to bring in a player who is fully fit and ready to go. Ben is a player with huge potential, and given the short rehabilitation timeframe, we’re sure he’ll be fit and raring to go for the home series against Pakistan back in New Zealand," said Gary Stead.

The BlackCaps head coach feels Jacob Duffy is a strong replacement, and his recent performances show that the fast bowler is more than capable in international cricket.

“Jacob showed with his performances in the recent home series against Sri Lanka that he is more than capable at the international level. He’s been part of the squad for the ODI Tri-Series, so he’s fully acclimatised, and he’s got plenty of experience in these conditions and is fit and ready to go," said Gary Stead.

“He’s another player who will be experiencing his first senior ICC event, so it will be an exciting few weeks ahead for him," he added.