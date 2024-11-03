New Zealand ride on Ajaz Patel’s Mumbai homecoming

MUMBAI: At the end of the third Test on Sunday afternoon, Ajaz Patel, Player-of-the-Match trophy in hand, walked up to the Wankhede Stadium pitch with his wife and daughter to get a picture clicked. Born in Mumbai, representing New Zealand, it was truly a special moment for the left-arm spinner and his team. Having an ordinary series when he came into the final Test, he was again an inspired player at his original home. New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel, Player-of-the-Match, poses at the Wankhede Stadium pitch with his wife, daughter and teammate Glenn Phillips following the Mumbai Test win over India on Sunday. (ANI)

In India’s second innings, Ajaz (6) combined with off-spinner Glenn Phillips (3) for nine wickets to help New Zealand make history as the first team to hand India a whitewash at home in a series of three or more Tests.

In a dream series for New Zealand, Ajaz’s performance was an icing on the cake. Coming into the India series, not many gave them a chance after losing both Tests in Sri Lanka. But the visitors found one hero after another to ambush India, inflicting the most embarrassing defeat on them.

If the pacers won them the first Test at Bengaluru, left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner was the star in Pune. Coming into the last Test, only Ajaz was yet to play to potential. To his team’s delight, that box was emphatically ticked. Ajaz again dazzled in the city he was born. He took all 10 wickets in an innings – only the third in Test history to achieve that feat – the last time he played at the Wankhede, in 2021, but that ended up in a losing cause.

This time, Ajaz finished with an 11-wicket match haul. With 25 wickets in two Tests at Wankhede, he is the most successful visiting bowler at a single Indian ground.

Unlike the outcome for New Zealand the last time, they not only won but their spinners outshone R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the series. Santner was a one-man army in the second Test, taking a 13-wicket match haul. Off-break bowler Glenn Phillips, far exceeded expectations as the second spinner and was rewarded for his efforts as he trapped Yashasvi Jaiswal leg before on Sunday, having accounted for the left-handed opener and Rishabh Pant in the second Test.

“Spin bowling is about rhythm. When you are in rhythm it is about making the most of it, taking it by the horns and helping your team. I felt confident even in the morning session (on Day 2) but the wicket didn’t offer me much. After lunch, I got the confidence to toss it up and use my guile,” Ajaz said at the presentation.

The catalyst for New Zealand’s revival after the Sri Lanka series defeat was Tom Latham, appointed captain only before the India series after Tim Southee stepped down. Latham called it one of the best moments for New Zealand cricket, coming on the heels of their women winning the T20 World Cup last month. “I’m lost for words a little bit in terms of what’s happened over the last three days but also the last three weeks. If you had asked me at the start of the tour whether I’d be in this position, I would have liked to be in this position, but to be here now and play the cricket that we’ve played is really special and I’m really proud of the group,” Latham said.

“It’s been a massive achievement. After the first Test, it was pretty special. The second one, to win a series, was even more special. We spoke about coming here and trying to adapt as much as we can. To be in this position, 3-0, it’s certainly a series I’ll never forget. We’ll celebrate as a group tonight and the next couple of days before we head home. It’s certainly been an amazing series to be a part of. It will sink in a little bit more when we get home, once the dust settles a little bit. It’s been a fantastic achievement. I’d say it’s one of the best.”

He was all praise for his spinners. “Ajaz has evolved fantastically well to bowl the one end, not only today but yesterday. To get the rewards he did, we talked about trying to keep things simple, try to be as clear as we can in terms of what we’re trying to achieve out there and keep bowling our best ball. The spinning group did well over the last couple of games.”