e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / New Zealand’s Corey Anderson retires from international cricket, signs up with MLC in USA

New Zealand’s Corey Anderson retires from international cricket, signs up with MLC in USA

Corey Anderson, who has played 13 Tests, 49 ODIs and 31 T20Is for New Zealand, didn’t feature in any of New Zealand’s assignment for the past two years.

cricket Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 13:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Christchurch
Corey Anderson broke Shahid Afridi’s record for the fastest ODI century.
Corey Anderson broke Shahid Afridi’s record for the fastest ODI century.(Getty Images)
         

Plagued by injuries, New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson, who once held the record for fastest ODI hundred, called time on his international career and signed a three-year deal with USA’s Major League Cricket (MLC). The 29-year-old, who has played 13 Tests, 49 ODIs and 31 T20Is for New Zealand, didn’t feature in any of Black Caps’ assignment for the past two years.

In the 93 international games across formats, he scored 2277 runs with two hundreds and 10 half-centuries. He also picked up 90 wickets. “It’s been a huge honour and (I am) extremely proud to represent New Zealand,” Anderson, who holds the record for the fastest ODI century for his 36-ball innings against West Indies in 2013, was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

His 36-ball hundred against West Indies on the New Year’s Day in 2014, was the fastest ODI hundred for a year before AB de Villiers’ broke the record with a 31-ball feat against the same opposition. Anderson lamented the fact that he couldn’t play more international games for his country.

“I would have loved to have achieved and played more but just is what it is sometimes, and different opportunities arise and send you in a direction you never thought would be a possibility. Very appreciative for everything that NZC has done for me.”

Anderson also played in the IPL for Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore and also was a part of New Zealand’s runners-up finish at the 2015 World Cup. However, his career was affected by multiple injuries, including a spate of stress fractures, groin injuries and chronic back issues. He last played a T20I for New Zealand in November 2018.

“It hasn’t been an easy decision. I asked myself several questions. What do I want to do now or what do I want to achieve in the next two years, five years, 10 years?” he said. “As you get older you think about life a little bit more broadly as well. And obviously, my fiance, Mary Margaret, who’s born and raised in America, she’s had a massive part to play in that because she’s sacrificed so much for me.

“So, when the opportunity arose, we thought that living in America is the best thing, not only for my cricket, but it’s, it’s the best thing for both of us in general as well.”

Anderson recently featured in the Caribbean Premier League for the Barbados Tridents in August.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
WHO warns virus crisis not over as vaccine rollout approaches
WHO warns virus crisis not over as vaccine rollout approaches
PM Modi to lay foundation for new Parliament building on Dec 10
PM Modi to lay foundation for new Parliament building on Dec 10
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
LIVE| Protest to continue if govt doesn’t accept demands: Farmers’ leader
LIVE| Protest to continue if govt doesn’t accept demands: Farmers’ leader
Haryana health minister Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive
Haryana health minister Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive
36 British MPs back farmers’ protest, want UK to raise issue with India
36 British MPs back farmers’ protest, want UK to raise issue with India
It’s winter in Maharashtra as mercury drops; Mumbai’s air worsens
It’s winter in Maharashtra as mercury drops; Mumbai’s air worsens
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In