New Zealand’s Joe Carter does a Yuvraj Singh, hits six sixes in an over in T20s - WATCH

Anton Devcich smashed left-arm spinner Anton Devcich for six sixes in the 16th over of Caterbury’s chase in the Super Smash match in Christchurch.

cricket Updated: Jan 05, 2020 13:41 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Zealand’s Joe Carter
New Zealand’s Joe Carter(Screen grab)
         

New Zealand’s Leo Carter on Sunday etched his name on the history books by becoming the first player to hit six sixes in an over in the Super Smash - New Zealand’d domestic T20 tournament. Carter achieved the feat during his side Canterbury Kings’ win over Northern Knights at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The 25-year-old left-handed batsman smashed left-arm spinner Anton Devcich for six sixes in the 16th over of Caterbury’s chase. Carter’s stunning unbeaten knock of 70 off just 29 balls helped Canterbury seal a seven-wicket win for his side while chasing an imposing 220.

Carter was batting on 11 off 12 balls and Caterbury needed 64 runs in the last 5 overs but the equation changed dramatically as Carter took apart Devcich in the 16th over. All his sixes came through the leg side - three over deep square-leg, two over deep mid-wicket and one over long on.

WATCH: Joe Carter hits Anton Devcich for six sixes in an over

 

Overall, Carter is the seventh player in world cricket to record the feat across all formats in both domestic and international level. He entered the elite list that includes the likes of Gary Sobers, Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj, Worcestershire’s Ross Whiteley and Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai.

Carter also became only the fourth batsman to achieve the feat in T20 cricket in both domestic and international level.

The other batsmen to achieve the feat in T20s include India’s Yuvraj (2007), Whitely (2017) and Zazai (2018).

