New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi turns rapper; video goes viral

Most of the Indian cricket fans will remember Ish Sodhi as one part of a spin pair that shocked the Indian batsmen in the team’s opening match of the 2016 ICC WT20. Leg spinner Sodhi, along with left arm spinner Mitchell Santner, spun a magic web as India were bowled out for 79 in a chase of 127 on a landmine of a pitch at Nagpur.

The 25-year old has represented the Blackcaps in 15 Tests, 22 ODIs and 26 T20 internationals. While he has represented his country at the highest level, Sodhi has some skills to show off out side the cricket field as well.

The Ludhiana-born recently turned rapper in a studio and the clipping of his recording has gone viral, which has been posted on the official Facebook page of the New Zealand cricket team.

Sodhi is a self-confessed music lover and mentioned in a recent interview that he likes to write songs and rap when he is not playing cricket.

The video of Sodhi’s recording shows him giving a cricketing touch to Vanilla Ice’s number ‘Ice Ice Baby’.

“I stopped doing it (rapping) a lot when I started playing cricket professionally, but I’m finding there’s a lot of downtime on tours, so I started writing some stuff down on my notes on i-phone,” Sodhi told SundaySport.

“When there’s a bit of time to relax, I bring them out and it gets a few laughs from the boys, and keeps things light on tour.” he added.

