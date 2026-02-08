New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE Updates T20 World Cup: Mitchell Santner’s men face stern Afghanistan spin threat

Live

New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE T20 World Cup: Follow Latest Updates

New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE Cricket Score: After a blockbuster opening day at the 2026 T20 World Cup, the tournament rolls into matchday two with expectations soaring higher than ever. Sunday’s action kicks off with a highly anticipated showdown between Afghanistan and New Zealand at the iconic M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, a venue known for high-stakes contests and electric crowds. Both sides will be eager to set the tone early, build momentum, and give fans another gripping chapter as the competition begins to gather serious pace. New Zealand arrive at the T20 World Cup with a few concerns after a tough lead-up series in India, where results didn’t quite go their way and exposed areas that needed urgent attention. Conditions in the subcontinent remain a challenge, and facing a confident Afghanistan side will demand sharper execution from the outset. The recent setbacks, however, have also offered the Kiwis a chance to reassess combinations and fine-tune their plans for slower tracks. The presence of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen adds punch to the top order and the promise of brisk starts, but the responsibility now shifts to the middle order. Players like Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman and Devon Conway must provide stability and convert promising platforms into totals that can truly put pressure on opposition teams. Afghanistan head into the contest well-versed with Indian conditions, having played plenty of cricket on similar surfaces over the years. Much of the spotlight will fall on Rashid Khan, whose experience and control remain central to their plans with the ball. Balancing captaincy responsibilities alongside his role as the main attacking option will be a key test, especially in high-pressure moments where he has occasionally looked stretched before. For Afghanistan to stay competitive through the middle overs, strong support will be crucial from the rest of the bowling unit. Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s variations and Noor Ahmad’s left-arm spin add depth and variety, giving the side multiple options to trouble opposition batters and maintain pressure throughout the innings.the Much of the focus is likely to centre on the intriguing battle between New Zealand’s aggressive batting unit and Afghanistan’s spin-heavy attack, especially with Chennai surfaces traditionally offering grip and turn as the game progresses. The Kiwis possess plenty of hitting power at the top through Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, both capable of setting a brisk tempo inside the powerplay. Their middle order, featuring the hard-hitting Glenn Phillips and the dependable Daryl Mitchell, adds further depth and flexibility depending on match situations. How effectively New Zealand’s batters handle the slower conditions and counter Afghanistan’s variety in spin could shape the direction of the contest, making this clash a fascinating tactical showdown between explosive strokeplay and disciplined, crafty bowling. ...Read More

