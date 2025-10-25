New Zealand vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch NZ vs ENG live on TV and online

After winning the T20I series 1-0, Harry Brook's England will look to maintain the momentum in the three-match ODI series beginning Sunday against New Zealand at the Bay Oval. The contest will mark the return of Kane Williamson to international cricket, and one needs to see how the right-hander performs. The former Blackcaps skipper would be adamant about showing that he still has it as he fights to remain in contention for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. England will take on New Zealand in the first ODI on Sunday. (AP)

The 35-year-old has not played an international match for New Zealand since the side lost the 2025 Champions Trophy final against India earlier this year in March. Joe Root is also a part of England's squad. Jofra Archer, a member of the England team, will miss the first ODI as management looks to manage his workload ahead of the upcoming Ashes.

Squads:

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Sonny Baker, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the 1st ODI between New Zealand and England:

When will the 1st ODI between New Zealand and England take place?

The 1st ODI between New Zealand and England will take place on Sunday, October 26, at 6:30 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6 AM IST.

Where will the 1st ODI between New Zealand and England take place?

The 1st ODI between New Zealand and England will take place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st ODI between New Zealand and England?

The 1st ODI between New Zealand and England will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st ODI between New Zealand and England?

The 1st ODI between New Zealand and England will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.