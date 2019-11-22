New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live score: Follow live score and updates

cricket

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 03:25 IST

Day 1: New Zealand’s experienced pace bowlers repaid the faith placed in them on the first day of the opening test against England, bowling superbly before some late hitting by Ben Stokes lifted the tourists to 241-4 by the close of play on Thursday.

New Zealand Playing XI: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad