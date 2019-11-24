e-paper
Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Follow live score and updates

New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Follow live score and updates of New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 4.

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 03:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 4 Live Score
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 4 Live Score(REUTERS)
         

 

Day 3: BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme have put New Zealand in the lead at Stumps after a century stand on day three of the first Test in Mount Maunganui. New Zealand stand 41 runs ahead from England’s total of 353 runs. Watling is unbeaten on 119 while being ably supported by de Grandhomme who got out after scoring 65. Mitchell Santner also looks in good touch and is batting on 31. Surprisingly Joe Root took the wicket of Henry Nicholls while Ben Stokes removed de Grandhomme.

New Zealand Playing XI: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad

