New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Day 1 in Hamilton: Live cricket score and updates

NZ vs ENG: Catch all the action of first day of second Test between New Zealand and England through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Nov 29, 2019 08:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Day 1 in Hamilton: Live cricket score and updates
New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Day 1 in Hamilton: Live cricket score and updates(AFP)
         

Toss Update: England captain Joe Root won the toss and followed the standard practice at Hamilton’s Seddon Park and opted to bowl first in the second Test against New Zealand on Friday. England have made two changes with Chris Woakes replacing spinner Jack Leach while Zak Crawley comes in for the injured Jos Buttler with Ollie Pope taking over the wicketkeeping duties for only the sixth time in a first-class match. New Zealand have also made two changes, both injury enforced, with Daryl Mitchell in for Colin de Grandhomme while Matt Henry was preferred over Lockie Ferguson to replace Trent Boult.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope (wk), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad

