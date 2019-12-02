e-paper
Monday, Dec 02, 2019

New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Day 4 in Hamilton: Live cricket score and updates

NZ vs ENG: Catch all the action of fourth day of second Test between New Zealand and England through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Dec 02, 2019 09:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Day 4 in Hamilton: Live cricket score and updates
New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Day 4 in Hamilton: Live cricket score and updates(AP)
         

Day three round-up: Joe Root ended a poor run of form when he scored his 17th test century and led England to 269-5 before rain ended play early on the third day of the second test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday. Root, who had not scored a test century since early February and was averaging just 27.10 this year prior to his current innings, was on 114 at stumps with Ollie Pope on four and England within striking distance of New Zealand’s 375. Root had earlier combined with Rory Burns (101) in a 177-run third wicket partnership that resurrected England’s first innings.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope (wk), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad

15 dead as wall collapses due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Testimonies, victim’s phone call: How cops traced Hyderabad rape accused
Pakistan-based JeM marked targets in Delhi after Pulwama attack: NIA
Soldier kills wife, shoots himself in front of kids in running car: Cops
80% quota in private jobs for ‘sons of the soil’, says Maharashtra guv
Odisha student gets ‘Nasa invite’ for drone project, turns out was a bluff
Kohli reveals which Indian pacer faces leg-pulling the most
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
