Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Day 5 in Hamilton: Live score and updates

NZ vs ENG: Catch all the live updates of fifth day of second Test between New Zealand and England through our commentary and scorecard.

cricket Updated: Dec 03, 2019 05:08 IST
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Live score and updates of the second Test between NZ and ENG.(REUTERS)
         

 

Day 5: England have managed to turn the second Test around in their favour after a spectacular double century by captain Joe Root against New Zealand in Hamilton. Root’s masterful 226 to highlight a return to form gave England a much-needed boost on Monday as they ended day four believing they can square the series. It took a five-wicket haul for the tireless Neil Wagner to bring England’s first innings to an end at 476, a lead of 101. At stumps, New Zealand were 96 for two and needing to bat late into the final day.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope (wk), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad

