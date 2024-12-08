Live
New Zealand vs England Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 3) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM
New Zealand vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 3) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 AM
Day 2 Highlights :
- New Zealand 102/7 in 31.3 overs
- Referral 2 (34.5 ovs): T Southee against ENG (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 2, ENG: 2)
- Innings Break: New Zealand 125/10 in 34.5 overs
- Referral 1 (2.2 ovs): NZ against J Bethell (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 2, ENG: 3)
- England 50/1 in 8.1 overs
- B Duckett dropped on 22 by T Blundell in 8.1 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 58 balls between B Duckett (24) and J Bethell (28)
- Lunch: England 82/1 in 15.0 overs
- England 100/1 in 17.4 overs
- J Bethell 2nd Test fifty: 50 runs in 52 balls (7x4) (2x6)
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 103 off 112 balls between B Duckett (47) and J Bethell (55)
- B Duckett 13th Test fifty: 50 runs in 59 balls (4x4) (1x6)
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 150 off 167 balls between B Duckett (70) and J Bethell (74)
- Drinks: England 161/1 in 30.0 overs
- Referral 2 (38.3 ovs): NZ against J Root (Caught) Unsuccessful (NZ: 1, ENG: 3)
- Tea: England 215/3 in 43.0 overs
- Referral 3 (45.4 ovs): NZ against H Brook (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 1, ENG: 3) (Retained)
- England 250/3 in 50.1 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 66 balls between J Root (19) and H Brook (31)
- Referral 4 (55.5 ovs): NZ against J Root (Caught) Unsuccessful (NZ: 0, ENG: 3)
- H Brook 10th Test fifty: 52 runs in 56 balls (5x4) (0x6)
- Drinks: England 295/3 in 60.0 overs
- England 300/3 in 61.0 overs
- J Root 65th Test fifty: 50 runs in 76 balls (4x4) (0x6)
- England 350/5 in 70.5 overs
- 6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 39 balls between J Root (13) and B Stokes (34)
- Stumps: England 378/5 in 76.0 overs
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day3) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024
New Zealand vs England Match Details
2nd Test (Day3) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and England to be held at Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.