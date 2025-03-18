New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I Live Score: All eyes on PAK's approach after 1st T20I implosion

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I Live Score: Pakistan may look to temper their newly adopted "high-risk" approach which fell flat on its face as spectacularly as any plan possibly could in the first T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch. Pakistan were blown away for just 91 runs in 18.4 overs, their lowest score ever in a T20I played in New Zealand, and lost by nine wickets....Read More

This is a five-match T20I series though, and so Pakistan do have a chance of changing the momentum, which is for now completely and entirely against them. Their openers Mohammad Haris and Hasan Nawaz fell for ducks in the first T20I, just the second time that happened for Pakistan in this format.

While a high-risk approach is supposed to yield runs with scant regard for wickets, Pakistan ended up with a score of 14/4 at the end of the powerplay in that match. It was the joint third-lowest powerplay total among top 10 teams, with the lowest being 13 by West Indies in 2013 and by Pakistan themselves in 2014. Pakistan also played out 28 dot balls in the powerplay on Sunday, the joint-most for them in a T20I.

"It was difficult, we were not up to the mark, but we need to regather (ahead of Dunedin, 2nd T20I). They bowled really well, in great areas, and there was a bit of seam movement as well. We will sit down, have a chat and think about the next game. We had three debutants, the more games they play, they will learn more. The new ball does a bit in New Zealand, we have good bowlers and we will look to do well in the next match," Agha had said.

For New Zealand, it is a matter of continuing to do the things they have been doing for the past few months really. Kyle Jamieson (3/8 in four overs) and Jacob Duffy (4/14 in 3.4 overs) were the top bowlers for the Kiwis. Ish Sodhi (2/27) and Zakary Foulkes (1/11) also stifled the batters for runs.