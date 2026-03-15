New Zealand vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch NZ vs SA live on TV and online

South Africa will look to avenge its defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals in the five-match series against the Black Caps, which gets underway on Sunday, March 15. Eight players from the Kiwis' World Cup and three from the Proteas' will be a part of the T20I series, and hence the contest is expected to be a cracking affair. Recently, Proteas' travel back home from India was delayed due to the airspace restrictions following the war between the USA/Israel and Iran in West Asia. The contingent, along with the West Indies, was among the last to head back home. New Zealand will take on South Africa in the first T20I on Sunday. (AP)

Keshav Maharaj will lead South Africa as Aiden Markram has been rested for the series, while New Zealand will be captained by their regular T20I skipper, Mitchell Santner.

Most of the Indian Premier League (IPL) bound players have been rested by the two teams, and the likes of Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Markram, and Kagiso Rabada will now directly be seen playing in the T20 tournament, later this month.

Squads: South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Jason Smith, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen(wicketkeeper), Prenelan Subrayen, Dian Forrester, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Lutho Sipamla, Rubin Hermann, Andile Simelane, Nqobani Mokoena.

New Zealand: Devon Conway(wicketkeeper), Tim Robinson, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (captain), Bevon Jacobs, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver, Nick Kelly, Ben Sears, Katene D Clarke, Jayden Lennox, Zakary Foulkes.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the series opener between New Zealand and South Africa: When will the 1st T20I between New Zealand and South Africa take place? The 1st T20I between New Zealand and South Africa will take place on Sunday, March 15, at 11:45 AM. The toss is scheduled for 11:15 AM IST.

Where will the 1st T20I between New Zealand and South Africa take place? The 1st T20I between New Zealand and South Africa will take place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Which channels will telecast the 1st T20I between New Zealand and South Africa? The 1st T20I between New Zealand and South Africa will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.