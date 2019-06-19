New Zealand vs South Africa live cricket score, ICC World Cup 2019 - Light rain on the cards but weather to clear out soon

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: With pacer Lungi Ngidi back in the side, South Africa will look to avenge their 2015 semifinal defeat while New Zealand will aim to reclaim their position at the top when the two sides clash in a World Cup match at Birmingham on Wednesday.

South Africa, who suffered a heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the last edition, had a dismal start to their World Cup campaign, losing three straight games followed by a wash-out before registering their maiden win against bottom-placed Afghanistan. In contrast, New Zealand are yet to face defeat in the tournament and are lying second on the table with three wins and a washout.

Follow South Africa vs New Zealand live updates here:

14:20 hrs IST Umpires out there The covers are still on. Meanwhile the umpires are out their having a chat with Faf du Plessis and Kane Williamson. Hopefully the ground staff will be able to make the ground ready in time.





14:12 hrs IST Stat attack 24: runs required by Hashim Amla to complete 8000 ODI runs. He will become the 4th South African to do so in ODIs. 2: If Amla gets to 8000 ODI runs in his next innings, he will become the 2nd fastest to do so in ODIs. He will have then taken 176 innings to reach; Kohli with 175 is the fastest. 1: Tom Blundell will be making his ODI debut if he features in the next match. 1: If Kane Williamson scores one more fifty/century, it will his 50th 50-plus score in ODIs. He currently has 49 fifty-plus scores (11 centuries, 38 fifties) in ODIs. 93: more runs required by Martin Guptill to complete 1000 runs in the World Cup. Will become only the 2nd New Zealander to do so after Stephen Fleming (1075 runs). If we scores 3 more runs, he will become the 2nd highest NZ run getter in World Cup matches. Guptill has 907 runs currently; Scott Styris with 909 is the 2nd highest. 9: more runs and David Miller will complete 3000 ODI runs. 42: more runs required by Colin de Grandhomme to complete 500 ODI runs. 34: more runs required by Rassie van der Dussen to complete 500 ODI runs.





14:00 hrs IST Venue insights Highest team total: 408/9 by England vs New Zealand in 2015 Lowest team total: 70 by Australia vs England in 1977 Highest individual score: 171* by Glenn Turner (NZ) vs East Africa in 1975. Best bowling figures: 6/52 by Josh Hazlewood (AUS) vs New Zealand in 2017 Biggest partnership: 256* by Alex Hales and Jason Roy (ENG) vs Sri Lanka for the 1st wicket in 2016





13:45 hrs IST Player battles Kane Williamson vs Kagiso Rabada Ross Taylor vs Imran Tahir Hashim Amla vs Trent Boult Quinton De Kock vs Lockie Ferguson Colin Munro vs Lungi Ngidi (Read the full story here)





13:35 hrs IST Covers on There is no rain at the moment but the covers are on and the ground staff are working hard with a couple of supper soppers also doing the rounds. Doesn’t look too bad, might just be a delayed start but nothing official yet.





13:20 hrs IST Predicted XIs South Africa Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi. New Zealand predicted XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult





13:04 hrs IST Light rain on the cards There are forecasts of light rain in the morning but it is expected to clear out and should not really create a problem in getting a full-game.



