New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 in Wellington Live Score and Updates

Live Updates: Sri Lanka will hope to put poor form and off-field chaos behind them when they face New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington’s Basin Reserve. The tourists’ preparations have been anything but smooth, with changes to their coaching staff increasing pressure on a team coming off a 3-0 Test series whitewash against England last month.Akila Dananjaya was suspended this month for having an illegal bowling action, and the national team’s selection panel was sacked over the England series loss.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 23:29 IST